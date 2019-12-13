By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naturo Pet Dog Christmas Dinner

Naturo Pet Dog Christmas Dinner

Product Description

  • Complete food for adult dogs.
  • 60% Turkey - Provides protein, easily digested so gentle on the stomach.
  • 25% Vegetables - Essential natural fibre to promote healthy digestion.
  • 10% Brown Rice - Carbohydrates for energy and easy to digest.
  • Oils & Minerals - Promotes healthy skin and a shiny coat.
  • The Essential Mix: We combine the four key food groups to create a natural and nutritious meal for your dog that is formulated to support their health and well-being through all life stages.
  • 1. Essential Proteins
  • From quality turkey and vegetables. Provides highly digestible amino acids from animal and vegetable sources to promote muscle growth and repair.
  • 2. Fibre & Carbohydrates
  • A carefully balanced blend of brown rice and natural plant fibres. A great source of easily digestible carbohydrates for energy delivery and for promoting a healthy digestive system.
  • 3. Vitamins & Minerals
  • A comprehensive blend of all the essential vitamins and minerals, including A, D, E and the B complex that contribute to a healthy immune system, strong teeth and bones.
  • 4. Fats & Oils
  • Omega -3 and Omega-6 oils which help to promote a healthy skin and coat. Also contains antioxidants of natural origin.
  • We created Naturo Christmas dinner so your dog can enjoy a turkey treat while maintaining the healthy goodness of a Naturo diet. We only use quality, natural ingredients supplemented with essential vitamins, minerals and oils. No added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and with up to 60% turkey we are confident your dog will love the taste!
  • Made with 100% natural ingredients
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Essential Proteins - Provides highly digestible amino acids from animal and vegetable sources to promote muscle growth and repair
  • Fibre & Carbohydrates - A carefully balanced blend of brown rice and natural plant fibres. A great source of easily digestible carbohydrates for energy delivery and for promoting a healthy digestive system
  • Vitamins & Minerals - A comprehensive blend of all the essential vitamins and minerals, including A, D, E and the B complex that contribute to a healthy immune system, strong teeth and bones
  • Fats & Oils - Omega -3 and Omega-6 oils which help to promote a healthy skin and coat. Also contains antioxidants of natural origin

Information

Ingredients

Turkey 60%, Vegetables 25% (Potatoes, Peas, Carrots), Brown Rice 10%, Minerals, Cranberries 1%, Sunflower Oil (Omega 6), Salmon Oil (Omega 3), Dried Tomato, Dried Kelp, Dried Basil

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. After opening keep unused contents in a lidded container. Keep refrigerated & use within 72 hours.Best Before End & Batch Codes: see foil lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide: Daily Allowance
  • Body Weight: 5kg, On its own: 1/2 - 1 Tray, With dry food: 1/4 - 1/2 Tray
  • Body Weight: 10kg, On its own: 1 1/2 - 2 Trays, With dry food: 3/4 - 1 Tray
  • Body Weight: 20kg, On its own: 2 1/2 - 3 Trays, With dry food: 1 1/4 - 1 1/2 Trays
  • Body Weight: 30kg, On its own: 3 1/2 - 4 Trays, With dry food: 1 3/4 - 2 Trays
  • Body Weight: 40kg, On its own: 4 1/2 - 5 Trays, With dry food: 2 1/4 - 2 1/2 Trays
  • This is only a guide. All dogs' needs may vary depending on age, activity and temperament.
  • Please remove food from tray before feeding. All dogs need access to fresh water at all times.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • John Mackle (Moy) Ltd.,
  • 40 Corrigan Hill Road,
  • Moy,
  • Dungannon,
  • Co. Tyrone,
  • BT71 6SL.

  • Please quote the best before end date & batch number in all enquiries.
Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein10.5%
Fat Content8%
Crude Fibre0.5%
Inorganic Matter4%
Moisture72%
Vitamin A3,000IU
Vitamin D3420IU
Vitamin E40mg
Vitamin B Complex26.3mg
Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate107mg
Manganese Sulphate11.7mg
Sodium Selenite0.85mg
Calcium Iodate0.6mg
Nutritional Additives per kg-
Nutritionally valid until best before date on foil lid-

Good Quality

5 stars

My 2 Dogs Just Loved this. Moist and Good Quality.

