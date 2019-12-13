Naturo Pet Dog Christmas Dinner

Good Quality
My 2 Dogs Just Loved this. Moist and Good Quality.
Turkey 60%, Vegetables 25% (Potatoes, Peas, Carrots), Brown Rice 10%, Minerals, Cranberries 1%, Sunflower Oil (Omega 6), Salmon Oil (Omega 3), Dried Tomato, Dried Kelp, Dried Basil
Store in a cool dry place. After opening keep unused contents in a lidded container. Keep refrigerated & use within 72 hours.Best Before End & Batch Codes: see foil lid.
Sleeve. Recyclable
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Protein
|10.5%
|Fat Content
|8%
|Crude Fibre
|0.5%
|Inorganic Matter
|4%
|Moisture
|72%
|Vitamin A
|3,000IU
|Vitamin D3
|420IU
|Vitamin E
|40mg
|Vitamin B Complex
|26.3mg
|Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate
|107mg
|Manganese Sulphate
|11.7mg
|Sodium Selenite
|0.85mg
|Calcium Iodate
|0.6mg
|Nutritional Additives per kg
|-
|Nutritionally valid until best before date on foil lid
|-
