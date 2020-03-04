Tesco Ultra Biological Capsules 16W
Product Description
- Tesco Bio Laundry Detergent Capsules 3-in-1
- For more information see www.detergentinfo.com
- www.cleanright.eu
- www.keepcapsfromkids.eu
- Tesco Bio 3 in 1 Detergent Capsules
- For Brighter Whites Cleans Brightens Removes Stains
- Tesco Bio Laundry Detergent Capsules 3-in-1 Formulated with powerful stain-removing enzymes to keep whites brighter for longer.
- Widely Recycled
- For brighter whites
- Cleans, brightens, removes stains
- This product has not been tested on animals
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: >30% Anionic Surfactants. 15-30% Non-Ionic Surfactants. 5-15% Soap. <5% Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates. Also contains: Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Preservative: Phenoxyethanol.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight. Do not store below 4°C.
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Preparation and Usage
- 4-5 Kg Load Soiling Water Hardness Light Soil Medium Soil Heavy Soil Soft/Medium 1 capsule 1 capsule 1 capsule Hard 1 capsule 1 capsule 2 capsules 1 capsule = 24.5 ml e *Standard washes based on normal soiling/medium water hardness
- Select the number of capsules required for your washing needs. Place the capsule(s) at the back of the drum before putting in the laundry. Not suitable for use in the washing machine drawer or hand washing. Always follow garment manufacturers washing instructions. Opening Instructions: To open the lid, push the two locks against the tub, then push upwards. Safe for use with septic tanks.
- Do not deliberately open or pierce capsules Replace lid securely after every use. To protect the quality of the laundry capsules close tub immediately after dosing. Do not handle with wet hands. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics above 50°C. Always wash dark fabrics separately. Not recommended for wool or silk.
Number of uses
16 Washes
Warnings
- WARNING
- Contains ,
- Causes skin irritation.,
- Causes serious eye irritation.,
- Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
- If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
- Keep out of reach of children.,
- Read label before use.,
- Avoid release to the environment.,
- Wash hands thoroughly after handling.,
- IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water and soap.,
- IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
- If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.,
- Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal.,
- Contains SUBTILISIN. May produce an allergic reaction.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
16 x 24.5ml ℮
Safety information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
