By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Super Concentrated Colour Liquid 1.8L 60W

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Super Concentrated Colour Liquid 1.8L 60W
£ 4.50
£2.50/litre

Product Description

  • *
  • Tesco Colour Bio Liquid Detergent Super Concentrated
  • For more vibrant colours Fast acting for a quicker wash
  • Tesco Colour Bio Liquid Detergent Super Concentrated Formulated with stain-removing enzymes and keeps colours vibrant for longer.
  • Pack size: 1.8L

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 5-15% Soap, Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants. <5% Phosphonates. Also contains: Enzymes, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of the reach of children. Keep away from direct sunlight. Do not store below 4°C.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage 4-5kg Water hardness Light laundry soiling Normal laundry soiling Heavy laundry soiling Soft/Medium 30ml 30ml 45ml Hard 45ml 45ml 60ml Handwash Dilute 30ml in 10 litres of water Maximum 6-8kg machines Add an additional ½ dose to the recommended dosage. *The standard number of washes (60) is based on the dosage for normal soiling in medium water hardness. Dose = 30ml, a full cap holds 75ml.
  • image 1: Sort according to colour image 2: Fill dispenser using measuring cap image 3: Load drum appropriately Using the measuring cap provided, pour the liquid into the dispenser of your machine. Rinse cap after use. For best results use in the washing machine drawer. Always follow garment manufacturers washing instructions. For problem stains, pour the liquid directly onto the stain and wash immediately. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Warning Not recommended for wool or silk. Always separate clothes into whites, light coloureds, dark coloureds and delicates. Always follow the washing instructions on fabric care labels. Don't overload your machine. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics above 50°C. Always check colour fastness on an inside seam before pre-treating stains with neat liquid.

Warnings

  • DANGER
  • Contains Contains MEA-C10-C13 ALKYL BENZENESULFONATE, C14-15 PARETH-7,
  • Causes serious eye damage.,
  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Avoid release to the environment.,
  • Wear eye protection.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.,
  • Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal.,
  • Contains TETRAMETHYL ACETYLOCTAHYDRONAPHTHALENES, HEXYL SALICYLATE. May produce an allergic reaction.,
  • *,
  • *

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.8 Litre e

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

DANGER DANGER Contains Contains MEA-C10-C13 ALKYL BENZENESULFONATE, C14-15 PARETH-7, Causes serious eye damage., Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects., If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Keep out of reach of children., Read label before use., Avoid release to the environment., Wear eye protection., IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing., Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor., Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal., Contains TETRAMETHYL ACETYLOCTAHYDRONAPHTHALENES, HEXYL SALICYLATE. May produce an allergic reaction., *, *

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

This is BIO not NON BIO

3 stars

The title on the website should include the word "BIO". I bought it thinking that it was non-bio... I should have looked at the small print!

Usually bought next

Comfort Intense Luxurious Fabric Conditioner 900Ml

£ 3.00
£3.34/litre

Offer

Tesco Super Concentrated Non Biological Liquid 1.8L 60W

£ 4.50
£2.50/litre

Lenor Gold Orchid Fabric Conditioner 1.925 Litre

£ 5.00
£2.60/litre

Tesco Dishwasher Rinse Aid Citrus 400Ml

£ 1.30
£3.25/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here