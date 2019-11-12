Tesco Super Concentrated Colour Liquid 1.8L 60W

This is BIO not NON BIO
The title on the website should include the word "BIO". I bought it thinking that it was non-bio... I should have looked at the small print!
Ingredients: 5-15% Soap, Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants. <5% Phosphonates. Also contains: Enzymes, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol.
Store in a cool, dry place out of the reach of children. Keep away from direct sunlight. Do not store below 4°C.
Produced in Belgium
1.8 Litre e
DANGER DANGER Contains Contains MEA-C10-C13 ALKYL BENZENESULFONATE, C14-15 PARETH-7, Causes serious eye damage., Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects., If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Keep out of reach of children., Read label before use., Avoid release to the environment., Wear eye protection., IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing., Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor., Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal., Contains TETRAMETHYL ACETYLOCTAHYDRONAPHTHALENES, HEXYL SALICYLATE. May produce an allergic reaction., *, *
