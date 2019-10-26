By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Mollys Toffee Cheesecake 90G

5(2)Write a review
Ms Mollys Toffee Cheesecake 90G
£ 0.36
£0.40/100g
One pot
  • Energy914kJ 218kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars17.8g
    20%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1016kJ / 242kcal

Product Description

  • Toffee Cheesecake.
  • Digestive biscuit crumb topped with cheesecake filling and toffee sauce. Seriously scrummy cheesecake topped with a toffee sauce.
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Inulin, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Carob Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

90g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Pot (90g)
Energy1016kJ / 242kcal914kJ / 218kcal
Fat9.8g8.8g
Saturates4.0g3.6g
Carbohydrate33.8g30.4g
Sugars19.8g17.8g
Fibre2.4g2.2g
Protein3.5g3.2g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Much better than expected

5 stars

I anticipated a dry, poor quality, biscuit base with minimal topping and I was pleasantly surprised. It's a well put together dessert and I shall be ordering more.

Small but easily satisfying!

5 stars

Small but easily satisfying!

