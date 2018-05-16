Ms Mollys Chocolate Layered Dessert 100G

- Energy961kJ 231kcal12%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 961kJ / 231kcal
Product Description
- Layers of milk chocolate sauce, cream mousse and milk chocolate mousse.
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (30%), Whole Milk, Water, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Chocolate (4%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Cocoa Powder, Beef Gelatine, Modified Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Glucose.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
Typical Values
Per 100g
|One pot (100g)
Energy
961kJ / 231kcal
|961kJ / 231kcal
Fat
15.5g
|15.5g
Saturates
10.4g
|10.4g
Carbohydrate
18.1g
|18.1g
Sugars
14.5g
|14.5g
Fibre
0.5g
|0.5g
Protein
4.6g
|4.6g
Salt
0.1g
|0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
