Ms Mollys Chocolate Layered Dessert 100G

£ 0.49
£0.49/100g
One pot
  • Energy961kJ 231kcal
    12%
  • Fat15.5g
    22%
  • Saturates10.4g
    52%
  • Sugars14.5g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 961kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of milk chocolate sauce, cream mousse and milk chocolate mousse.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (30%), Whole Milk, Water, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Chocolate (4%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Cocoa Powder, Beef Gelatine, Modified Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Glucose.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (100g)
Energy961kJ / 231kcal961kJ / 231kcal
Fat15.5g15.5g
Saturates10.4g10.4g
Carbohydrate18.1g18.1g
Sugars14.5g14.5g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein4.6g4.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

