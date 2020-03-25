Tesco Super Concentrated Colour Liquid 1.14L 38W
Product Description
- Tesco colour bio liquid detergent super concentrated.
- Tesco Colour Bio Liquid Detergent Superconcentrated
- For more vibrant colours Fast acting for a quicker wash
- Formulated with stain-removing enzymes and keeps colours vibrant for longer.
- Pack size: 1.14L
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: 5-15% Soap, Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants. <5% Phosphonates. Also contains: Enzymes, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of the reach of children. Keep away from direct sunlight. Do not store below 4°C.
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage 4-5kg Soft water: Light/normal soiling 30ml, heavy soiling 45ml Medium water: Light/normal soiling 30ml, heavy soiling 45ml Hard water: Light/normal soiling 45ml, heavy soiling 60ml Handwash: Dilute 30ml in 10 litres of water. Maximum 6-8kg machines: Add an additional ½ dose to the recommended dosage. *The standard number of washes (38) is based on the dosage for normal soiling in medium water hardness. Dose = 30ml, a full cap holds 75ml.
- image 1: Sort according to colour image 2: Fill dispenser using measuring cap image 3: Load drum appropriately Using the measuring cap provided, pour the liquid into the dispenser of your machine. Rinse cap after use. For best results use in the washing machine drawer. Always follow garment manufacturers washing instructions. For problem stains, pour the liquid directly onto the stain and wash immediately. Safe for use with septic tanks.
- Not recommended for wool or silk. Always separate clothes into whites, light coloureds, dark coloureds and delicates. Always follow the washing instructions on fabric care labels. Don't overload your machine. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics above 50°C. Always check colour fastness on an inside seam before pre-treating stains with neat liquid.
Warnings
- DANGER
- Contains Contains MEA-C10-C13 ALKYL BENZENESULFONATE, C14-15 PARETH-7,
- Causes serious eye damage.,
- Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
- If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
- Keep out of reach of children.,
- Read label before use.,
- Avoid release to the environment.,
- Wear eye protection.,
- IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
- Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.,
- Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal.,
- Contains TETRAMETHYL ACETYLOCTAHYDRONAPHTHALENES, HEXYL SALICYLATE. May produce an allergic reaction.,
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.14 L e
Safety information
- Corrosive
