Nix & Kix Blood Orange & Turmeric Can 250Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Lightly sparkling natural blood orange and turmeric drink with a touch of cayenne.
- A little cayenne for a happy pick me up!
- No caffeine or sweeteners
- Naturally low in calories
- Vegan
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 45% (Apple, Lime, Blood Orange), Turmeric, Blood Orange and Chilli Extracts, Natural Flavouring, Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Stabiliser (Gum Arabic)
Storage
Best Before: see bottom of can.
Additives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- Nix & Kix Ltd,
- 86-90 Paul Street,
- London,
- EC2A 4NE.
Return to
- nixandkix.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|20kcal
|-
|/84kJ
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|4.8g
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|<0.1g
