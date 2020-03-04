By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nix & Kix Blood Orange & Turmeric Can 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Lightly sparkling natural blood orange and turmeric drink with a touch of cayenne.
  • A little cayenne for a happy pick me up!
  • No caffeine or sweeteners
  • Naturally low in calories
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 250ML
Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 45% (Apple, Lime, Blood Orange), Turmeric, Blood Orange and Chilli Extracts, Natural Flavouring, Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Stabiliser (Gum Arabic)

Storage

Best Before: see bottom of can.

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Nix & Kix Ltd,
  • 86-90 Paul Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 4NE.

Return to

  • nixandkix.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy20kcal
-/84kJ
Fat<0.1g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrates4.8g
of which sugars4.5g
Protein0.1g
Salt<0.1g

