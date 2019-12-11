Nix & Kix Mango & Ginger Can 250Ml

Product Description
- Lightly sparkling natural mango and ginger drink with a touch of cayenne.
- It Takes Two to Mango.
- Two other carefully blended ingredients that is. Full bodied and rounded mango is partnered with earthy ginger and a touch of cayenne that provides the extra sparkle to make your taste buds dance.
- It surprises most people that a soft drink without added sugar or chemicals can deliver a kick that evokes the WOW factor. The multi-award winning Nix & Kix drinks are vegan, naturally low in calories, don't contain any artificial additives and instead feature a kick from cayenne sourced from Bedfordshire. The drinks are a great non-alcoholic option at night and a refreshing alternative to sugary and artificially sweetened drinks during the day.
- Our name is a very simple way of saying what's inside our drinks and what's not:
- Nix: No added sugar, nothing artificial, low in calories, vegan
- Kix: The highest quality ingredients, expertly blended with a hint of cayenne for a natural pick-me-up
- Natural
- Only 50 cal
- No refined sugar
- No added sugar
- Vegan
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 45% (Apple, Grape, Lime, Mango), Ginger and other Natural Flavourings, Cayenne and Serenade Chilli Extracts, Natural Colouring Extracts (Safflower, Beta Carotene), Citric Acid
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.Best before: see bottom of can
Produce of
Produced in Wales
Preparation and Usage
- Serve Chilled. Mix with Dark Rum or Tequila.
- X Marks the Spot
- 40ml Disaronno
- 10ml Campari
- 15ml Lime juice
- Shaken and topped up with Mango & Ginger Nix & Kix
- Garnish with a slice of chilli
Name and address
- Nix&Kix Ltd,
- 86-90 Paul Street,
- London,
- EC2A 4NE.
Return to
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|20kcal
|-
|/84kJ
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|5.0g
|of which sugars
|4.8g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|<0.1g
