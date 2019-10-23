By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strawberry Flavour Milk 1 Litre

3.5(4)Write a review
£ 1.10
£1.10/litre
Per glass
  • Energy493kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars16.5g
    18%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 246kJ / 58kcal

Product Description

  • High temperature pasteurised strawberry flavoured 1% fat milk drink.
  • MILK FROM BRITISH COWS Blended for a sweet strawberry flavour
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 1% Fat Milk (94%), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Carrageenan), Strawberry Juice from Concentrate, Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy246kJ / 58kcal493kJ / 117kcal
Fat1.0g2.0g
Saturates0.6g1.3g
Carbohydrate8.4g16.8g
Sugars8.3g16.5g
Fibre0.7g1.4g
Protein3.6g7.3g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 5 servings.--

Have severe abdominal and digestive problems so ha

5 stars

Have severe abdominal and digestive problems so have mainly yoghurt and fluids,really love this and easy to digest and filling.

yummy

5 stars

This strawberry flavour milk is deliciously thick and creamy.You can really taste the strawberry love it!

Watch out for this one

1 stars

It tastes decent and if it wasn't for the fact it gave me a very funny stomach, I would have given it three stars

It was more of a bottle of milk with a strawberry

3 stars

It was more of a bottle of milk with a strawberry after taste, quite disappointed

