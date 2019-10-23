Tesco Strawberry Flavour Milk 1 Litre

Have severe abdominal and digestive problems so ha
Have severe abdominal and digestive problems so have mainly yoghurt and fluids,really love this and easy to digest and filling.
yummy
This strawberry flavour milk is deliciously thick and creamy.You can really taste the strawberry love it!
Watch out for this one
It tastes decent and if it wasn't for the fact it gave me a very funny stomach, I would have given it three stars
It was more of a bottle of milk with a strawberry after taste, quite disappointed