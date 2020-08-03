Charlie Bigham's Vegetable Lasagne 730G

Bring it back!
Please bring this back into stock, it is literally the best ready made lasagne I’ve ever had!
Semi-Skimmed Milk, Mushrooms, Egg Pasta (11%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Free-Range Egg), Tomatoes, Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Water, Red Wine, Red Pepper, Lentils (3%), Onions, Carrots, Tomato Purée, Yellow Pepper, Courgette, Aubergine, Mushroom Stock (Mushroom Concentrate, Salt, Dried Mushrooms, Modified Maize Starch), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Celery, Soy Sauce (Water, Fermented Soya Bean, Roasted Wheat, Sea Salt), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Salt, Sugar, Parsley, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Dried Oregano, Ground White Pepper, Ground Star Anise, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper
Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its very best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.
Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 200°C/180°C fan/ gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the vegetable lasagne in its wooden tray*. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 40 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 5 minutes.
3. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven.
Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.
2 Servings
730g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g*
|per 1/2 pack*
|Energy
|468kJ
|1712kJ
|-
|112kcal
|409kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|20.1g
|(of which saturates)
|2.7g
|9.9g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|38.1g
|(of which sugars)
|2.0g
|7.3g
|Protein
|3.8g
|13.9g
|Salt
|0.78g
|2.84g
|*Typical values as sold
|-
|-
