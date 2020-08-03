By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Charlie Bigham's Vegetable Lasagne 730G

5(1)Write a review
Charlie Bigham's Vegetable Lasagne 730G
£ 7.75
£1.07/100g

Product Description

  • Slow-cooked lentil ragù with red wine and oregano, layered with egg pasta and topped with our creamy béchamel sauce and roasted vegetables.
  • Over twenty years ago, I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home.
  • Vegetables are often the unsung heroes of our dishes. They're wonderfully versatile, so my team and I have created an exciting range of meat-free suppers, to really show them off.
  • We'd love to hear what you think.
  • Oven cook in 40 mins
  • Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 730G

Information

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk, Mushrooms, Egg Pasta (11%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Free-Range Egg), Tomatoes, Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Water, Red Wine, Red Pepper, Lentils (3%), Onions, Carrots, Tomato Purée, Yellow Pepper, Courgette, Aubergine, Mushroom Stock (Mushroom Concentrate, Salt, Dried Mushrooms, Modified Maize Starch), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Celery, Soy Sauce (Water, Fermented Soya Bean, Roasted Wheat, Sea Salt), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Salt, Sugar, Parsley, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Dried Oregano, Ground White Pepper, Ground Star Anise, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its very best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 200°C/180°C fan/ gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the vegetable lasagne in its wooden tray*. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 40 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 5 minutes.
3. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven.
Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let us know what you think:
  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 020 8453 9898
  • @charliebighams
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

730g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per 1/2 pack*
Energy 468kJ1712kJ
-112kcal409kcal
Fat 5.5g20.1g
(of which saturates) 2.7g9.9g
Carbohydrate 10.4g38.1g
(of which sugars) 2.0g7.3g
Protein 3.8g13.9g
Salt 0.78g2.84g
*Typical values as sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Bring it back!

5 stars

Please bring this back into stock, it is literally the best ready made lasagne I’ve ever had!

Helpful little swaps

Charlie Bigham's Shepherd's Pie 650G

£ 7.75
£1.20/100g
Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here