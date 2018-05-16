We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Charlie Bigham's Spinach Ricotta Cannelloni 660G

Charlie Bigham's Spinach Ricotta Cannelloni 660G
£8.95
£1.36/100g

Product Description

  • Charlie Bigham's Spinach Ricotta Cannelloni 660G
  • Read about our commitment to the environment at: www.bighams.com/environment
  • Design: bigfish.co.uk
  • Hand-rolled pasta, filled with spinach & ricotta, with tomato & basil sauce, topped with a creamy béchamel.
  • Oven Cook in 30 Mins
  • Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 660G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Tomatoes (20%), Egg Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Free-Range Egg), Cream Cheese (Milk), Ricotta Cheese (7%) (Milk), Spinach (6%), White Wine, Onions, Butter (Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Basil, Tomato Purée, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Honey, Salt, Regato Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Ground Nutmeg, Secret ingredient: Obsession

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Please Keep FlatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. For use by date, see top of pack. Freeze on purchase date and eat within 1 month.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe has some raw ingredients so please do not microwave. If you have chosen to freeze this dish, please defrost fully before cooking.
1 Preheat your oven to 210°C/200°C Fan/gas mark 7.
2 Remove the film but leave the cannelloni in their wooden tray*.
3 Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 minutes (add 5 minutes if using a gas oven).
4 Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are ovenproof but don't grill or place near element/flame.

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • Bigham's,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW.
  • Tel: 020 8453 9898
  • hello@bighams.com
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

660g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100gas sold per ½ pack
Energy707kJ2333kJ
-170kcal560kcal
Fat11.0g36.4g
(of which saturates)5.1g16.7g
Carbohydrate11.5g37.8g
(of which sugars)3.3g11.0g
Protein5.1g16.8g
Fibre0.6g1.8g
Salt0.79g2.6g
