- Charlie Bigham's Spinach Ricotta Cannelloni 660G
- Hand-rolled pasta, filled with spinach & ricotta, with tomato & basil sauce, topped with a creamy béchamel.
- Oven Cook in 30 Mins
- Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 660G
Milk, Tomatoes (20%), Egg Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Free-Range Egg), Cream Cheese (Milk), Ricotta Cheese (7%) (Milk), Spinach (6%), White Wine, Onions, Butter (Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sunflower Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Basil, Tomato Purée, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Honey, Salt, Regato Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Ground Nutmeg, Secret ingredient: Obsession
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Please Keep FlatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. For use by date, see top of pack. Freeze on purchase date and eat within 1 month.
Instructions: This recipe has some raw ingredients so please do not microwave. If you have chosen to freeze this dish, please defrost fully before cooking.
1 Preheat your oven to 210°C/200°C Fan/gas mark 7.
2 Remove the film but leave the cannelloni in their wooden tray*.
3 Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 minutes (add 5 minutes if using a gas oven).
4 Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are ovenproof but don't grill or place near element/flame.
660g ℮
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g
|as sold per ½ pack
|Energy
|707kJ
|2333kJ
|-
|170kcal
|560kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|36.4g
|(of which saturates)
|5.1g
|16.7g
|Carbohydrate
|11.5g
|37.8g
|(of which sugars)
|3.3g
|11.0g
|Protein
|5.1g
|16.8g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.79g
|2.6g
