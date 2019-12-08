Coca Cola Zero Cinnamon 1.25L

Coca Cola Zero Sugar Cinnamon
I love this flavour of Coca Cola Zero Sugar, it's amazing a really festive drink, had lots of bottles of this last year and I'm so glad that Coca Cola Zero Sugar Cinnamon is back on the shelves this Christmas. If you like Coca Cola Zero Sugar and you like cinnamon then you are going to LOVE this drink. Totally got me in the Christmas spirit.
Best Zero Coke Flavour EVER!! Delicious Cinnamon!!
This is the best zero coke flavour!! It has a lovely slightly spicy kick to it, which only adds to an already quality tasting soft fizzy drink. I am so impressed with this new addition to the coke zero range. I really hope it loses it's LIMITED EDITION tag and becomes a permanently available drink.
i love it!
I thought it would taste awful but when I tried it I realised it was the complete opposite. The cinnamon taste is subtle yet recognisable.
Tastes more like coke than standard coke zero does
Tastes more like coke than standard coke zero does so its a win win.
Christmas has arrived
The best one yet. I love this flavour. It tastes exactly like cinnamon. Hopefully they'll be plenty left on the shelves for Christmas!
Yummy
One of my favourite flavours of Coke. Not too strong on the cinnamon but just right. Buying loads more before it disappears..lol
Very weak on flavour. Will not buy again.
