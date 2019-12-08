By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Coca Cola Zero Cinnamon 1.25L

4.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Coca Cola Zero Cinnamon 1.25L
£ 1.45
£0.12/100ml
A 250ml serving contains
  • Energy4kJ 1kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.03g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1.4kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Cinnamon Flavour Soft Drink with Vegetable Extracts and Sweeteners
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • No sugar or calories
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 1250ml
  • No sugar
  • No calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Phosphoric Acid, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate)

Allergy Information

  • This product is allergen free

Storage

Store cool and dry.Best before end: See side of cap or bottle neck for date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

1.25L = 5 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • B8 1EZ.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • B8 1EZ.
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

1.25l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml (%*)
Energy 1.4kJ4kJ
-0.3kcal1kcal (0%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
of which saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 0g0g (0%)
of which sugars 0g0g (0%)
Protein 0g0g (0%)
Salt 0.01g0.03g (0%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Coca Cola Zero Sugar Cinnamon

5 stars

I love this flavour of Coca Cola Zero Sugar, it's amazing a really festive drink, had lots of bottles of this last year and I'm so glad that Coca Cola Zero Sugar Cinnamon is back on the shelves this Christmas. If you like Coca Cola Zero Sugar and you like cinnamon then you are going to LOVE this drink. Totally got me in the Christmas spirit.

Best Zero Coke Flavour EVER!! Delicious Cinnamon!!

5 stars

This is the best zero coke flavour!! It has a lovely slightly spicy kick to it, which only adds to an already quality tasting soft fizzy drink. I am so impressed with this new addition to the coke zero range. I really hope it loses it's LIMITED EDITION tag and becomes a permanently available drink.

i love it!

5 stars

I thought it would taste awful but when I tried it I realised it was the complete opposite. The cinnamon taste is subtle yet recognisable.

Tastes more like coke than standard coke zero does

5 stars

Tastes more like coke than standard coke zero does so its a win win.

Christmas has arrived

5 stars

The best one yet. I love this flavour. It tastes exactly like cinnamon. Hopefully they'll be plenty left on the shelves for Christmas!

Yummy

5 stars

One of my favourite flavours of Coke. Not too strong on the cinnamon but just right. Buying loads more before it disappears..lol

Very weak on flavour. Will not buy again.

1 stars

Very weak on flavour. Will not buy again.

Usually bought next

Pepsi Max Raspberry 1.5L ..

£ 1.40
£0.09/100ml

Offer

Coca Cola Zero 2 Litre

£ 1.95
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Coca Cola Original 1 Litre

£ 1.45
£0.15/100ml

Schweppes Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 1.00
£0.05/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here