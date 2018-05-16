Tesco Finest Stilton 1kg Serves 10

- Energy510kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates6.9g35%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal
Product Description
- Full fat blue veined hard cheese
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. BLUE STILTON® cheese. Rich blue cheese with a strong, tangy flavour. Award winning cheese, granted an EU PDO(Protected Designation of Origin), blue Stilton® cheese can only be made by a small number of licensed creameries in the 3 counties of Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire. This creamy, tangy, traditionally made aware winning cheese has been produced at the Long Clawson Dairy in Leicestershire for over 100 years. Long Clawson Dairy has remained a farming co operative since its formation, helping to support local farms. Remove from fridge 30 60 minutes before serving to enjoy the optimum flavour. Remove from fridge 30 60 minutes before serving to enjoy the optimum flavour. Why not try crumbled Blue Stilton® in a turkey sandwich with cranberry sauce and stuffing for an interesting twist to a festival sandwich.
- Fabulous food made to order
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
Contains Approx. 33 servings
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1700kJ / 410kcal
|510kJ / 123kcal
|Fat
|35.0g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|23.0g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|23.7g
|7.1g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
