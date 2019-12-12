By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Emperor Oranges 4 Pack
£ 1.42
£0.36/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Orange.
  • TBC
  • TBC
  • Class I
  • Expertly selected
  • Hand picked when ripe

Information

Ingredients

Orange

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

4 x Emperor Oranges Fruits

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy174kJ / 41kcal0kJ / 0kcal
Fat0.2g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate8.2g0g
Sugars8.2g0g
Fibre1.7g0g
Protein0.8g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C52mg (65%NRV)0mg (0%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

27 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Emperor oranges are worth it again

5 stars

Bought these last week and they were juicy and delicious - quite unlike those I bought a month ago. Sourced from a different location perhaps - please stick with the current suppliers

All pith and skin not good

1 stars

Peeled ok, the segments were very chewy and not much flavour

Poor , leathery and dry

1 stars

Poor , leathery and dry

Definitely NOT their finest!

1 stars

Finest!?! These are awful! Hard, difficult to peel skins, difficult to separate segments which were sour and tough to eat! I was hoping very much that I had found some decent oranges, not...a...chance! I imagine their everyday value oranges wouldn’t taste any worse, and possibly better!

When will the Spanish oranges return

1 stars

I think that a look at the date of the reviews should tell someone that when these came from Spain they were excellent. Now they are from South Africa they are dreadfull. I assume this is a timing issue and look forward to Spanish Emporers again

Disappointing, rather like a dried out grapefruit

2 stars

Disappointed all round: this orange is the size of a small grapefruit but the flesh is quite tough. It resembles a partly dried out orange, it is still fairly juicy but should be a lot better to merit the label "Finest". Will not buy again even if discounted.

Ok.

3 stars

I bought these oranges yesterday. And as per the other reviews, the flesh was quite chewy like it was slightly over ripe. Aside from that, they are juicy and sweet. Although the sweetness is an over ripe sweetness as mentioned before. Fine if you are into that, not so if you like fresher tasting produce.

Juice OK avoid the flesh

1 stars

the juice is palatable but the pith, internal fibre, was like chewing plastic bags.

Suddenly they are very chewy!!

2 stars

I've always chosen Emperor oranges because I've never been disappointed until this week. The membrane was so chewy I had to spit it out. The flavour was ok, but they were so difficult to eat, they are still languishing in the fruit bowl!

Not the best.

3 stars

Not good, very dry with a thick pith. Perhaps more suitable for juicing.

1-10 of 27 reviews

