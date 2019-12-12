Tesco Finest Emperor Oranges 4 Pack

Emperor oranges are worth it again
Bought these last week and they were juicy and delicious - quite unlike those I bought a month ago. Sourced from a different location perhaps - please stick with the current suppliers
All pith and skin not good
Peeled ok, the segments were very chewy and not much flavour
Poor , leathery and dry
Definitely NOT their finest!
Finest!?! These are awful! Hard, difficult to peel skins, difficult to separate segments which were sour and tough to eat! I was hoping very much that I had found some decent oranges, not...a...chance! I imagine their everyday value oranges wouldn’t taste any worse, and possibly better!
When will the Spanish oranges return
I think that a look at the date of the reviews should tell someone that when these came from Spain they were excellent. Now they are from South Africa they are dreadfull. I assume this is a timing issue and look forward to Spanish Emporers again
Disappointing, rather like a dried out grapefruit
Disappointed all round: this orange is the size of a small grapefruit but the flesh is quite tough. It resembles a partly dried out orange, it is still fairly juicy but should be a lot better to merit the label "Finest". Will not buy again even if discounted.
Ok.
I bought these oranges yesterday. And as per the other reviews, the flesh was quite chewy like it was slightly over ripe. Aside from that, they are juicy and sweet. Although the sweetness is an over ripe sweetness as mentioned before. Fine if you are into that, not so if you like fresher tasting produce.
Juice OK avoid the flesh
the juice is palatable but the pith, internal fibre, was like chewing plastic bags.
Suddenly they are very chewy!!
I've always chosen Emperor oranges because I've never been disappointed until this week. The membrane was so chewy I had to spit it out. The flavour was ok, but they were so difficult to eat, they are still languishing in the fruit bowl!
Not the best.
Not good, very dry with a thick pith. Perhaps more suitable for juicing.