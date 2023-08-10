Butcher's Puppy Perfect Puppy Food Tins 6X400g

100% complete, Nutritious Food for Puppies British & Irish Farmed We only work with suppliers we know and trust Complete & Balanced Meals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs No Nasties No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Grain Free Naturally gluten free - no grains or bulkers Healthy Growth Calcium for bones and high quality proteins for muscle growth Beneficial Oils Omega 3 & 6 - helps support your puppy's natural immunity

A Wholesome Bowlful We believe nothing is better for your dog than nature's most nourishing food. We carefully prepare all our meals right here in the heart of England with natural ingredients from British & Irish farms and only use suppliers we know and trust, to make delicious and nourishing food for dogs. Our Puppy recipes have been developed to ensure the best start in life, with all the vitamins and minerals needed for bouncing energy, healthy growth and help support immunity.

Sleeve - Card - widely recycled Can - Steel - widely recycled Label - Paper - widely recycled Metal™ recycles forever This pack is 100% Recyclable Butcher's and Butcher's Nourishing Food for Dogs are trademarks of Butcher's Pet Care Ltd

Nourishing Food for Dogs Grain Free With Omega 3 & 6 Supporting Farmers

Pack size: 2400G

Omega 3 & 6 - helps support your puppy's natural immunity Calcium for bones and high quality proteins for muscle growth

With Omega 3 & 6

Net Contents

6 x 400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Guide Number of 400g cans per day 85kcal / 100g Dog Size: Toy; Up to 3 Months: 1/2-1; 3-6 Months: 1-1 1/2; 6-12 Months: 1-1 1/2 Dog Size: Small; Up to 3 Months: 3/4-1 3/4; 3-6 Months: 1 3/4-2 1/4; 6-12 Months: 2 1/4-2 1/2 Dog Size: Medium; Up to 3 Months: 1 1/2-2 3/4; 3-6 Months: 2 3/4-3 1/2; 6-12 Months: 3 1/2-3 3/4 Dog Size: Large; Up to 3 Months: 1 3/4-4; 3-6 Months: 4-5 1/4; 6-12 Months: 5 1/4-5 1/2 If mixing with complete, dry puppy food replace 200g of Butcher's with 50g of dry. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby. This is a guide only and will depend on breed and activity level so you may need to adjust the amount given. Best served at room temperature.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives