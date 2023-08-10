We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Butcher's Puppy Perfect Puppy Food Tins 6X400g
Butcher's Puppy Perfect Puppy Food Tins 6X400g

Butcher's Puppy Perfect Puppy Food Tins 6X400g

4.9(750)

4.9(750)
Low Everyday Price

£5.50

£2.29/kg

Butcher's Puppy Perfect Puppy Food Tins 6X400g
100% complete, Nutritious Food for PuppiesBritish & Irish FarmedWe only work with suppliers we know and trustComplete & BalancedMeals rich in all the nutrients your dog needsNo NastiesNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesGrain FreeNaturally gluten free - no grains or bulkersHealthy GrowthCalcium for bones and high quality proteins for muscle growthBeneficial OilsOmega 3 & 6 - helps support your puppy's natural immunity
A Wholesome BowlfulWe believe nothing is better for your dog than nature's most nourishing food. We carefully prepare all our meals right here in the heart of England with natural ingredients from British & Irish farms and only use suppliers we know and trust, to make delicious and nourishing food for dogs.Our Puppy recipes have been developed to ensure the best start in life, with all the vitamins and minerals needed for bouncing energy, healthy growth and help support immunity.
Sleeve - Card - widely recycledCan - Steel - widely recycledLabel - Paper - widely recycledMetal™ recycles foreverThis pack is 100% RecyclableButcher's and Butcher's Nourishing Food for Dogs are trademarks of Butcher's Pet Care Ltd
Nourishing Food for DogsGrain FreeWith Omega 3 & 6Supporting Farmers
Pack size: 2400G
Omega 3 & 6 - helps support your puppy's natural immunityCalcium for bones and high quality proteins for muscle growth
With Omega 3 & 6

Net Contents

6 x 400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding GuideNumber of 400g cans per day85kcal / 100gDog Size: Toy; Up to 3 Months: 1/2-1; 3-6 Months: 1-1 1/2; 6-12 Months: 1-1 1/2Dog Size: Small; Up to 3 Months: 3/4-1 3/4; 3-6 Months: 1 3/4-2 1/4; 6-12 Months: 2 1/4-2 1/2Dog Size: Medium; Up to 3 Months: 1 1/2-2 3/4; 3-6 Months: 2 3/4-3 1/2; 6-12 Months: 3 1/2-3 3/4Dog Size: Large; Up to 3 Months: 1 3/4-4; 3-6 Months: 4-5 1/4; 6-12 Months: 5 1/4-5 1/2If mixing with complete, dry puppy food replace 200g of Butcher's with 50g of dry. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby. This is a guide only and will depend on breed and activity level so you may need to adjust the amount given.Best served at room temperature.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Nourishing Food for DogsGrain FreeWith Omega 3 & 6Supporting Farmers
2 x with Lamb2 x with Chicken2 x with Beef

Ingredients

British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 40%, Beef 10%), Salmon Oil, Parsley, Rosehip, Chicory, Mint, Minerals, Prebiotic (Mannan-Oligosaccharide 0.2%), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA 0.07%)

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place.Best before end, see base of can.

Nutrition

Typical Values Analytical Constituents (%):
Protein8
Crude Fibre0.2
Fat Content6
Crude Ash*2
Moisture82
Calcium0.4
Vitamin A1250 I.U.
Vitamin D3250 I.U.
Zinc (3b605)20
Manganese (3b503)2.5
Iodine (3b202)0.5
Nutritional Additives (per kg):-
Vitamins:-
Trace Elements (mg/kg):-
*Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content -

