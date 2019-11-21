By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jaffa Candy Floss Grapes 400G

4(5)Write a review
Jaffa Candy Floss Grapes 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

BRING THEM BACK

5 stars

I miss these so much. They are the best grapes I've ever eaten.

Vile

1 stars

Absolutely vile. Not only did they not taste like candy floss, they weren't even sweet and more so resembled the taste of dirt.

They taste like candy floss

5 stars

loved these.... They really do taste of Caddy floss ;-)

morish

5 stars

best fruit ever cant stop eating them

Disappointing should have left them on the vine.

3 stars

Not sure what I expected. I love grapes, but these were tasteless and tough. "Candy Floss" conjures up a really good tasting product great way to market them, but worse i have eaten. No thanks not impressed. I used to grow grapes not quite sure what they were supposed to taste like but they sure what not sweet but for me kind of tough.

Usually bought next

Tesco Jacket Potatoes 700G

£ 0.70
£1.00/kg

Tesco Strawberries 227G

£ 2.00
£8.82/kg

Tesco British Maris Piper 1.25Kg

£ 1.00
£0.80/kg

Rosedene Farms Blueberries 125G

£ 0.99
£7.92/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here