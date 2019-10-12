Arden & Amici Classic Panettone 500G

So glad this is back well in time for Christmas.
So glad this is back well in time for Christmas. It's really scrumptious and moist. I think you could have it warmed too as I recall from last Christmas.
Wheat Flour, Sultanas (17%), Candied Peel (11%): Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Citrus Peel, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide, Butter (Milk) (9.9%), Sugar, Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk, Yeast, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Whole Milk, Fresh Free Range Whole Egg, Salt, Natural Flavouring
Store in a cool dry. Once opened, for maximum freshness, reseal bag after every use and consume within 7 days.
Produced with passion in Italy
6 servings per pack
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (1/6 of Cake)
|Energy
|1530 kJ
|1275 kJ
|-
|364 kcal
|303 kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|10.8g
|- of which saturates
|8.5g
|7.1g
|Carbohydrates
|54.0g
|45.0g
|- of which sugars
|25.0g
|20.8g
|Protein
|6.5g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|-
|-
