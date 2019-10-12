By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Arden & Amici Classic Panettone 500G

£ 5.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Italian Classic Panettone
  • Italian Panettone made with butter, baked to a traditional recipe using a mother dough that has been lovingly nurtured for generations.
  • Bringing Italy to your table
  • There are many things that spring to mind when you think of Italy: tradition, love of family and of course, passion for food! We've made great friends with generations of local Italian bakers, our wonderful Amici, who have shared with us their traditional methods and quality ingredients.
  • From our time spent together, we have crafted a range of authentic Italian biscuits and bakery, capturing the devotion Italians have to their food, their friends, and their family. And it's our pleasure to bring this wonderful taste of Italy to your table for you to enjoy with yours!
  • Our Wonderful Amici
  • Our Panettone originates from a small bakers' shop in Turin and was first made in the early '60s by friends Vincenzo, Antonio and Bruno. After building their first bakery in an old convent, their Panettone soon became a firm favourite throughout Italy and across the globe. The business is now run by their sons and daughters and the passion for quality lives on as the next generation continue to lovingly nurture the unique Mother Dough as their fathers did for generations before them. You cannot escape the sense of tradition and pride running through this family business as well as their love of great food, wine and friendship.
  • Enjoy with family & friends
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sultanas (17%), Candied Peel (11%): Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Citrus Peel, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide, Butter (Milk) (9.9%), Sugar, Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk, Yeast, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Whole Milk, Fresh Free Range Whole Egg, Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry. Once opened, for maximum freshness, reseal bag after every use and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced with passion in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • There are so many ways to eat Panettone, simply on its own or used in a dessert. We love it as an alternative to bread in a bread & butter pudding!

Number of uses

6 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Arden Fine Foods UK Ltd.,
  • 10 Banner Park,
  • Wickmans Drive,
  • Coventry,
  • CV4 9XA.

Return to

  • Find us and say ciao!
  • Why not stop by and join us for recipes and inspiration, little slices of Italian life, and more. New friends are always welcome!
  • Arden Fine Foods UK Ltd.,
  • 10 Banner Park,
  • Wickmans Drive,
  • Coventry,
  • CV4 9XA.
  • www.ardenandamici.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (1/6 of Cake)
Energy 1530 kJ1275 kJ
-364 kcal303 kcal
Fat 13.0g10.8g
- of which saturates 8.5g7.1g
Carbohydrates54.0g45.0g
- of which sugars 25.0g20.8g
Protein 6.5g5.4g
Salt 0.4g0.3g
6 servings per pack--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

So glad this is back well in time for Christmas.

5 stars

So glad this is back well in time for Christmas. It's really scrumptious and moist. I think you could have it warmed too as I recall from last Christmas.

