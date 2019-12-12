Tenzing Natural Energy Cans 4X250ml
New
Product Description
- Plant-based sparkling drink with energising vitamin C, natural caffeine, and electrolytes.
- Energy that is good for mind, body and planet
- 5% of our profits fund environmental projects
- "To travel, to experience and learn: that is to live."
- Sherpa Tenzing Norgay
- Our drink is inspired by Sherpa Tenzing Norgay - one of the first two men to summit Mt. Everest - and the natural, energising brews the Himalayan Sherpas use to fuel their expeditions: a plant-based triple-hit of natural caffeine, electrolytes and vitamin C.
- What Makes Our Drink Different?
- Natural Caffeine & L-Theanine from Green Coffee, Guarana & Green Tea
- Electrolytes from Himalayan Rock Salt
- Vitamin C from Lemons & Indian Gooseberries
- 48 calories per can
- Purely from plants, nice
- Sourced from nature
- Non GMO
- 100% vegan
- Pack size: 1000ml
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Water, Beet Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (4%), Herbal Extracts (Green Tea*, Indian Gooseberry, Guarana, Caffeine from Green Coffee), Natural Flavourings, Himalayan Rock Salt
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Can
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Warnings
- Caffeine content equals one cup of coffee.
- High caffeine content (32mg/100ml). Not recommended for children or pregnant/breastfeeding women.
Name and address
- Basecamp Brews Ltd,
- Windsor House,
- 40/41 Great Castle Street,
- W1W 8LU,
- London.
- Basecamp Brews Ltd,
- Windsor House,
- 40/41 Great Castle Street,
- W1W 8LU,
- London.
Net Contents
4 x 250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy
|19kcal/80kj
|Carbohydrates
|4.5g
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|Fats, Protein
|0g
|Vitamin C
|18mg (23%RI†)
|†RI = Reference Intake
|-
Safety information
Caffeine content equals one cup of coffee. High caffeine content (32mg/100ml). Not recommended for children or pregnant/breastfeeding women.
