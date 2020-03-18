By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Butcher's Tripe Loaf Dog Food Tins 6X400g

Butcher's Tripe Loaf Dog Food Tins 6X400g
£ 3.85
£1.61/kg

Product Description

  • Follow us Facebook and Instagram @butchersdogfood
  • 100% complete, nutritious food for adult dogs
  • British & Irish Farmed
  • We only work with suppliers we know and trust.
  • Complete & Balanced
  • Meals rich in all the nutrients your dog needs
  • No Nasties
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Grain Free
  • Naturally gluten free - no grains or bulkers
  • Tripe
  • A natural super food for dogs, with the taste that dogs love
  • Tripe Mix Original Recipe
  • Where it all began! We launched Tripe Mix, a naturally Grain Free recipe, back in 1987
  • A Wholesome Bowlful
  • We believe nothing is better for your dog than nature's most nourishing food. We carefully prepare all our meals right here in the heart of England with natural ingredients from British & Irish farms and only use suppliers we know and trust, to make delicious, nourishing food for dogs.
  • Nourishing food for dogs
  • Fresh new look same great taste!
  • Supporting farmers
  • Grain free
  • Super food!
  • Pack size: 2400G

Information

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place.Best before end, see base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Guide:
  • Number of 400g cans per day
  • 92kcal / 100g
  • Dog Size: Toy: Up to 1 400g Cans
  • Dog Size: Small: 1 - 1 1/2 400g Cans
  • Dog Size: Medium: 1 1/2 - 2 1/2 400g Cans
  • Dog Size: Large: 2 1/2 - 3 1/2 400g Cans
  • If mixing with complete dry food replace 200g of Butcher's with 50g of dry. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby. This is a guide only and will depend on breed and activity level, so you may need to adjust the amount given.
  • Best served at room temperature.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Butcher's Pet Care Ltd.,
  • Crick,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN6 7TZ.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • Consumer Services,
  • Butcher's Pet Care Ltd.,
  • Crick,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN6 7TZ.
  • +44 (0)1788 825872
  • ButchersDogFood.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 400g ℮

    Ingredients

    British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 34%, Tripe 13%, Beef 3%), Minerals

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
    Protein8.5
    Crude Fibre0.2
    Fat Content6
    Crude Ash*2
    Moisture80
    Nutritional Additives(per kg):
    Vitamin A1250 I.U.
    Vitamin D3250 I.U.
    Trace Elements(mg/kg):
    Zinc (3b605)20
    Manganese (3b503)8
    Iodine (3b202)0.8
    Technological Additives(g/kg):
    Natural Cassia Gum4
    Vitamins:-
    *Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content-
    Ingredients

    British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 30%, Beef 10%, Tripe 10%), Minerals

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
    Protein8.5
    Crude Fibre0.2
    Fat Content6
    Crude Ash*2
    Moisture80
    Nutritional Additives(per kg):
    Vitamin A1250 I.U.
    Vitamin D3250 I.U.
    Trace Elements(mg/kg):
    Zinc (3b605)20
    Manganese (3b503)2.5
    Iodine (3b202)0.5
    Technological Additives(g/kg):
    Natural Cassia Gum4
    Vitamins:-
    *Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content-
    Ingredients

    British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 37%, Tripe 10%, Beef 3%), Minerals

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
    Protein8.5
    Crude Fibre0.2
    Fat Content6
    Crude Ash*2
    Moisture80
    Nutritional Additives(per kg):
    Vitamin A1250 I.U.
    Vitamin D3250 I.U.
    Trace Elements(mg/kg):
    Zinc (3b605)20
    Manganese (3b503)2.5
    Iodine (3b202)0.5
    Technological Additives(g/kg):
    Natural Cassia Gum4
    Vitamins:-
    *Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content-

Woof, Woof

5 stars

Haven't tried it personally but our German Shepherd loves them.

