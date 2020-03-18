Butcher's Tripe Loaf Dog Food Tins 6X400g

Woof, Woof
Haven't tried it personally but our German Shepherd loves them.
Keep in a cool dry place.Best before end, see base of can.
Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
6 x 400g ℮
British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 34%, Tripe 13%, Beef 3%), Minerals
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein
|8.5
|Crude Fibre
|0.2
|Fat Content
|6
|Crude Ash*
|2
|Moisture
|80
|Nutritional Additives
|(per kg):
|Vitamin A
|1250 I.U.
|Vitamin D3
|250 I.U.
|Trace Elements
|(mg/kg):
|Zinc (3b605)
|20
|Manganese (3b503)
|8
|Iodine (3b202)
|0.8
|Technological Additives
|(g/kg):
|Natural Cassia Gum
|4
|Vitamins:
|-
|*Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content
|-
British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 30%, Beef 10%, Tripe 10%), Minerals
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein
|8.5
|Crude Fibre
|0.2
|Fat Content
|6
|Crude Ash*
|2
|Moisture
|80
|Nutritional Additives
|(per kg):
|Vitamin A
|1250 I.U.
|Vitamin D3
|250 I.U.
|Trace Elements
|(mg/kg):
|Zinc (3b605)
|20
|Manganese (3b503)
|2.5
|Iodine (3b202)
|0.5
|Technological Additives
|(g/kg):
|Natural Cassia Gum
|4
|Vitamins:
|-
|*Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content
|-
British & Irish Farmed (Chicken 37%, Tripe 10%, Beef 3%), Minerals
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein
|8.5
|Crude Fibre
|0.2
|Fat Content
|6
|Crude Ash*
|2
|Moisture
|80
|Nutritional Additives
|(per kg):
|Vitamin A
|1250 I.U.
|Vitamin D3
|250 I.U.
|Trace Elements
|(mg/kg):
|Zinc (3b605)
|20
|Manganese (3b503)
|2.5
|Iodine (3b202)
|0.5
|Technological Additives
|(g/kg):
|Natural Cassia Gum
|4
|Vitamins:
|-
|*Don't worry, we don't put ash in your dog's food. This is just the technical word for mineral content
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020