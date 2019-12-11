Fever-Tree Light Clementine Tonic Water 500Ml
Product Description
- Refreshingly Light™ Clementine Tonic Water with Cinnamon
- By blending fruit sugars with the highest quality quinine, sweet clementines and subtle cinnamon, we have created a perfectly balanced tonic with a refreshing taste and aroma. A unique variation of our Indian Tonic Water but with 32% fewer calories.
- Contains natural flavours and no artificial sweeteners
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings including Natural Quinine
Storage
Do not store in direct sunlight.Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days. Best before end - see below.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Warnings
- WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Fevertree Limited,
- 186-188 Shepherds Bush Road,
- London,
- W6 7NL,
- UK.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml):
|Energy:
|80kJ, 19kcal
|Total Fat:
|0g
|of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|4.7g
|of which sugars:
|4.7g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0g
Safety information
WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.
