Fever-Tree Light Spiced Orange Ginger Ale 500Ml

Fever-Tree Light Spiced Orange Ginger Ale 500Ml
£ 1.35
£0.27/100ml

Product Description

  • Flavoured carbonated soft drink.
  • A unique blend of our signature gingers, sweet clementine and spicy cinnamon. The combination of ginger, citrus and spice has been crafted to complete the rich full bodied flavours found in the finest whiskies & rums.
  • Pairs perfectly with whisky
  • Made with natural flavours including natural gingers
  • Delicious and low in calories
  • Contains natural flavours and no artificial sweeteners
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • Low in calories

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Colour: Caramel, Natural Ginger Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Natural Clementine, Cinnamon Flavouring

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight.Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days. Best before end - see below.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186 - 188, Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml):
Energy:77kJ, 18kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:4.3g
of which sugars:4.3g
Protein:0g
Salt:0g

Safety information

WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.

