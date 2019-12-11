By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fentimans Rose Lemonade 250Ml

Fentimans Rose Lemonade 250Ml
£ 1.20
£0.48/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Botanical Drink with Pure Rose Extract
  • For more information visit www.fentimans.com
  • Light, refreshing and packed full of natural flavour, this blush coloured liquid is made using the finest pure rose oil.
  • The result is a gently sparkling, smooth but complex botanical lemonade.
  • Our premium quality, award-winning drinks are made from a variety of eclectic botanicals and the finest natural ingredients.
  • Made using the time-honoured botanical brewing process, the result is a range of delicious crafted drinks that have a depth of taste and unsurpassed quality.
  • Botanically brewed, exquisitely crafted
  • All-natural ingredients
  • No artificial flavours, preservatives, colours or sweeteners
  • This product is gluten free and suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Clarified Lemon Juice from Concentrate (7%), Glucose Syrup, Fermented Ginger Root Extract (Water, Glucose Syrup, Ginger Root, Pear Juice Concentrate, Yeast), Pear Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavourings (Lemon, Orange), Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Colour (Red Cabbage Extract), Bulgarian Rose Oil

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Refrigerate before opening.Best before end: see base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned for:
  • Fentimans Ltd,
  • Fearless House,
  • Hexham,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE46 4TU,

Return to

  • Fentimans Ltd,
  • Fearless House,
  • Hexham,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE46 4TU,
  • UK.
  • www.fentimans.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml
Energy:176kJ / 41kcal
Fat:0g
of which Saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:9.2g
of which Sugars:7.5g
Protein:0g
Salt:<0.01g

