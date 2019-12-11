Fentimans Rose Lemonade 250Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Botanical Drink with Pure Rose Extract
- For more information visit www.fentimans.com
- Light, refreshing and packed full of natural flavour, this blush coloured liquid is made using the finest pure rose oil.
- The result is a gently sparkling, smooth but complex botanical lemonade.
- Our premium quality, award-winning drinks are made from a variety of eclectic botanicals and the finest natural ingredients.
- Made using the time-honoured botanical brewing process, the result is a range of delicious crafted drinks that have a depth of taste and unsurpassed quality.
- Botanically brewed, exquisitely crafted
- All-natural ingredients
- No artificial flavours, preservatives, colours or sweeteners
- This product is gluten free and suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Clarified Lemon Juice from Concentrate (7%), Glucose Syrup, Fermented Ginger Root Extract (Water, Glucose Syrup, Ginger Root, Pear Juice Concentrate, Yeast), Pear Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavourings (Lemon, Orange), Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Colour (Red Cabbage Extract), Bulgarian Rose Oil
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Refrigerate before opening.Best before end: see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed and canned for:
- Fentimans Ltd,
- Fearless House,
- Hexham,
- Northumberland,
- NE46 4TU,
Return to
- Fentimans Ltd,
- Fearless House,
- Hexham,
- Northumberland,
- NE46 4TU,
- UK.
- www.fentimans.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|Energy:
|176kJ / 41kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|of which Saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|9.2g
|of which Sugars:
|7.5g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|<0.01g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019