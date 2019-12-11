By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

London Essence Peach & Jasmine Soda Water 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of London Essence Peach & Jasmine Soda Water 500Ml
£ 1.85
£0.37/100ml

Offer

Per 250ml:
  • Energy205kJ 48kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 82kJ/19kcal

Product Description

  • White Peach and Jasmine Flavoured Soda Drink.
  • At The London Essence Company we continue a tradition established towards the end of the 19th century.
  • Our predecessors used the knowledge and science gained during the creation of essences for leading perfume houses, to revolutionise the way food and drink companies thought about flavour.
  • Their secret, using the science of distillation and the art of layering to create flavours with a depth and longevity so vital to their perfumery business.
  • Today, we honour their creativity and precision, by creating drinks with the purest flavours; selecting the finest botanicals and gently distilling them to capture their true essence.
  • This allows us to craft an elegant collection, always low in calories, with no artificial sweeteners.
  • Rare quality to allow you to create the most exquisite drinks
  • Distilled Botanicals. Purest Flavours. Exquisite Drinks.
  • This delightful soda delivers a delicate floral sweetness, combining the juice from two varieties of white peach, with our signature jasmine essence. An elegant soft drink choice, or for a contemporary twist, mix with prosecco in a flute glass.
  • Aroma
  • Beautifully aromatic, with gentle fruity note complemented by a delicate floral undertone
  • Taste
  • A pleasing fruit note gives way to a delicate floral finish, with a touch of heavenly jasmine aroma.
  • Pairing recommendations
  • A precise blend of white peach juice and distilled essence of jasmine for a fruity yet floral finish. It is exquisite when drunk alone or adds a light sweetness to round off the bitterness of a gin.
  • The London Essence Company range is used by many of the best bars and bartenders in the world. It is this spirit of creative collaboration with these leading mixologists which enables the brand to deliver a collection to surpass expectations.
  • The full collection comprises tonics, gingers and a range of beautiful crafted sodas, each designed to deliver both an exquisite mixed and standalone drinking experience.
  • The London Essence Company Estd. 1896
  • Specialists in the art and alchemy of taste
  • Sparkling drink
  • Low in calories
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • Low in calories

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, White Peach Juice from Concentrate (5%), Pure Fructose, Natural Jasmine Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Jasmine Distillate, Natural Colours (Anthocyanins, Carotenes)

Storage

Keep cool and out of direct sunlight.Once open refrigerate and consume within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Name and address

  • WiseHead Productions,
  • 9 Roding Rd,
  • London,
  • E6 6LF.

Return to

  • WiseHead Productions,
  • 9 Roding Rd,
  • London,
  • E6 6LF.
  • londonessenceco.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml Serving (2 servings)
Energy 82kJ/19kcal205kJ/48kcal
Carbohydrate 4.4g11g
of which Sugars 4.4g11g
Contains a negligible amount of fat, saturates, protein and salt--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

London Essence Rhubarb &Cardamom Soda Water 500Ml

£ 1.85
£0.37/100ml

Offer

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Limes Minimum 5 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.30/each

Offer

London Essence Soda Water Elderberry & Hibiscus 500Ml

£ 1.85
£0.37/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here