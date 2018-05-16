London Essence Orange & Elderflower Tonic Water 500Ml

- Energy198kJ 48kcal2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 79kJ/19kcal
Product Description
- Bitter Orange and Elderflower Flavoured Tonic Water
- A precise balance of tangy orange oils and distilled elderflower essence, with a touch of quinine. This complements the ever-expanding range of juniper heavy gins, grape or rye based vodkas and, more innovatively, reposado tequilas.
- The London Essence Company Estd. 1896
- Specialists in the art and alchemy of taste
- Skilfully distilled and delicately light to flatter the flavour of spirits
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Water, Pure Fructose, Flavourings (Natural Orange Flavourings, Natural Flavourings, Elderflower Distillate, Quinine), Acid (Citric Acid)
Storage
Keep cool and out of direct sunlight.Once open refrigerate and consume within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Sparkling drink; best served chilled.
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Name and address
- WiseHead Productions,
- 9 Roding Rd,
- London,
- E6 6LF.
Return to
- londonessenceco.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml Serving (2 servings)
|Energy
|79kJ/19kcal
|198kJ/48kcal
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|11g
|of which Sugars
|4.3g
|11g
|Contains a negligible of fat, saturates, protein and salt
Safety information
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.
