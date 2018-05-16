By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
London Essence Orange & Elderflower Tonic Water 500Ml

£ 1.85
£0.37/100ml

Per 250ml:
  • Energy198kJ 48kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 79kJ/19kcal

Product Description

  • Bitter Orange and Elderflower Flavoured Tonic Water
  • A precise balance of tangy orange oils and distilled elderflower essence, with a touch of quinine. This complements the ever-expanding range of juniper heavy gins, grape or rye based vodkas and, more innovatively, reposado tequilas.
  • The London Essence Company Estd. 1896
  • Specialists in the art and alchemy of taste
  • Skilfully distilled and delicately light to flatter the flavour of spirits
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Pure Fructose, Flavourings (Natural Orange Flavourings, Natural Flavourings, Elderflower Distillate, Quinine), Acid (Citric Acid)

Storage

Keep cool and out of direct sunlight.Once open refrigerate and consume within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Sparkling drink; best served chilled.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Name and address

  • WiseHead Productions,
  • 9 Roding Rd,
  • London,
  • E6 6LF.

Return to

  • WiseHead Productions,
  • 9 Roding Rd,
  • London,
  • E6 6LF.
  • londonessenceco.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml Serving (2 servings)
Energy 79kJ/19kcal198kJ/48kcal
Carbohydrate 4.3g11g
of which Sugars4.3g11g
Contains a negligible of fat, saturates, protein and salt--

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

