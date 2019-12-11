Propercorn Cinnamon Microwave Popcorn 3X70g

Delicious & fun
If you like being ordered about by a paper bag then this is for you. It tells you how to cook it every step of the way. A lot of thought has gone into it. Then delicious & get a spoon to scrape the inside after of lovely crystalised cinnamon. Gorgeous
Do not buy
No actual flavor, no sweetness, but the microwave smelled for 3 days after.
The popcorn popped fine in the microwave, but ther
The popcorn popped fine in the microwave, but there wasn't a very strong flavour of cinammon or anything else on it. We ended up adding salt to make it taste a little bit better, but it still wasn't as good as other flavours of Proper Corn that come in the normal already-popped bags.
Inedible and stunk out the microwave
I found this impossible to pop without burning it. I tried with each packet and each burned before the time was up and all the kernels had popped. The smell was horrendous as burned starch is and lingered in the microwave for weeks.
SOOOO good!
The smell as you are popping is amazing and there is nothing like warm popcorn when you settle down to watch a movie! It's the ultimate night in :)