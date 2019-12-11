By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Propercorn Cinnamon Microwave Popcorn 3X70g
£ 1.12
£5.34/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Sweet cinnamon microwavable popcorn.
  • My father was a hopeless cook but made the best popcorn. We'd spend hours experimenting with ingredients, impatiently waiting for each kernel to pop, so we could try our latest recipe.
  • For us, taste is everything. Take these bags of Cinnamon Popcorn. We use butterfly corn for the best possible crunch, a sprinkling of cinnamon and a blend of shea and rapeseed oil for popping. All the ingredients you need to make delicious, fresh popcorn at home.
  • I hope you love it.
  • Cassandra
  • 92 kcal per serve
  • Natural seasoning
  • Palm oil free
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Corn (64%), Shea Oil, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Ground Cinnamon, Natural Flavourings (contains Honey), Antioxidant: Extracts of Rosemary

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Milk

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Pop
  • Step 1
  • Remove plastic film.
  • Place brown bag in the centre of your microwave.
  • Make sure the correct side is facing down (X marks the spot).
  • Step 2
  • Cook on high for 2 to 3 minutes**.
  • Stay, watch and listen.
  • Stop when the pops slow to 2 to 3 seconds apart.
  • Step 3
  • Remove bag.
  • Watch out, it will be Hot.
  • Give it a little shake and slowly pull diagonally apart.
  • Pour into a bowl and enjoy.
  • **Pop Tips: Just like us, all microwaves are different. Popping times can vary (anywhere between 1 and 3 minutes).
  • It's better to stop the pop early than burn your whole bag.

Number of uses

One bag contains approximately 3 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: May contain the occasional un-popped kernel.
  • Pop me properly.
  • You must use a microwave that turns.
  • Make sure microwave is clean before using.
  • Stop popping if the bag gets stuck, stops spinning or if it starts to burn or smoke.
  • Do not leave microwave (or children!) unattended when popping.
  • Do not reheat kernels or reuse the bag.
  • Failure to follow cooking instructions and/or leaving microwave unattended may lead to risk of burning or fire.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • PROPERCORN,
  • 41 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7SG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

3 x 70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g
Energy 1926kJ385kJ
-461kcal92kcal
Fat 23.9g4.8g
of which saturates 7.5g1.5g
Carbohydrate 50.1g10.0g
of which sugars 13.8g2.8g
Fibre 9.7g1.9g
Protein 6.6g1.3g
Salt 0.03g0.01g
When prepared according to the stated cooking instructions--

Warning: May contain the occasional un-popped kernel. Pop me properly. You must use a microwave that turns. Make sure microwave is clean before using. Stop popping if the bag gets stuck, stops spinning or if it starts to burn or smoke. Do not leave microwave (or children!) unattended when popping. Do not reheat kernels or reuse the bag. Failure to follow cooking instructions and/or leaving microwave unattended may lead to risk of burning or fire.

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious & fun

5 stars

If you like being ordered about by a paper bag then this is for you. It tells you how to cook it every step of the way. A lot of thought has gone into it. Then delicious & get a spoon to scrape the inside after of lovely crystalised cinnamon. Gorgeous

Do not buy

1 stars

No actual flavor, no sweetness, but the microwave smelled for 3 days after.

The popcorn popped fine in the microwave, but ther

3 stars

The popcorn popped fine in the microwave, but there wasn't a very strong flavour of cinammon or anything else on it. We ended up adding salt to make it taste a little bit better, but it still wasn't as good as other flavours of Proper Corn that come in the normal already-popped bags.

Inedible and stunk out the microwave

1 stars

I found this impossible to pop without burning it. I tried with each packet and each burned before the time was up and all the kernels had popped. The smell was horrendous as burned starch is and lingered in the microwave for weeks.

SOOOO good!

5 stars

The smell as you are popping is amazing and there is nothing like warm popcorn when you settle down to watch a movie! It's the ultimate night in :)

