Propercorn Sweet Microwave Popcorn 3X70g

Artificial taste and not particularly sweet
Not as sweet as cinema popcorn and it has a very synthetic taste. I checked the ingredients expecting to see artificial sweetener, but surprisingly it is real sugar. I don't know what's producing the synthetic flavour, but I won't be buying this again.
Bland
This popcorn is not as good as the butterkist range. Which annoyingly is available when you go in store but says it's not when you do online shop.
It's ok, but not sweet. Tastes of virtually nothin
It's ok, but not sweet. Tastes of virtually nothing. Either that is what they are meant to be or they forgot to add flavouring. But if you want to write sweet on your packet then it should be sweet. No?
Not wonderful
Firstly, this is very greasy: not something I associate with popcorn. Being microwaved it continues to cook when you've taken it out of the cooker and, I found, this produced two unwanted effects: the last stray kernels may pop as you open the bag and the sweet stuff burns to the side of the bag, although it may have seemed fine when you took it from the microwave. Also the packaging is misleading about calories - the count given is for less than a third of one of the three individual bags (20g of 70g). I might be wrong, but I think most people would consider 70g a portion of popcorn.