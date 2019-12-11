By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Propercorn Sweet Microwave Popcorn 3X70g

2(4)Write a review
£ 1.12
£5.34/kg

Offer

  • Sweet microwaveable popcorn.
  • My father was a hopeless cook made the best popcorn. We'd spend hours experimenting with ingredients, impatiently waiting for each kernel to pop, so we could try our latest recipe.
  • For us, taste is everything. Take these bags of Sweet Popcorn. We use butterfly corn for the best possible crunch, a sprinkling of sugar and a blend of shea and rapeseed oil for popping. All the ingredients you need to make delicious, fresh popcorn at home.
  • I hope you love it.
  • Cassandra
  • 93kcal per serve
  • Gluten free
  • Natural seasoning
  • Palm oil free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 210g

Wholegrain Corn (62%), Sugar, Shea Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Extracts of Rosemary

  • Made in a factory that handles Milk

  • How to Pop
  • Step 1
  • Remove plastic film.
  • Place brown bag in the centre of your microwave.
  • Make sure the correct side is facing down (X marks the spot.)
  • Step 2
  • Cook on high for 2 to 3 mins**.
  • Stay, Watch and Listen.
  • Stop when the pops slow to 2 to 3 seconds apart.
  • Step 3
  • Remove bag.
  • Watch out, it will be Hot.
  • Give it a little shake and slowly pull diagonally apart.
  • Pour into a bowl and enjoy.
  • **Pop Tips: Just like us, all microwave are different. Popping times can vary (anywhere between 1 and 3 minutes).
  • It's better to stop the pop early than burn your whole bag.

One bag contains approximately 3 servings

  • Warning: May contain the occasional un-popped kernels.

  • PROPERCORN,
  • 41 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7SG,
  • UK.

3 x 70g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g
Energy 1948kJ390kJ
-466kcal93kcal
Fat 23.7g4.7g
of which saturates 7.5g1.5g
Carbohydrate 52.7g10.5g
of which sugars 18.2g3.6g
Fibre 8.5g1.7g
Protein 6.3g1.3g
Salt 0.03g0.01g
When prepared according to the stated cooking instructions--

Artificial taste and not particularly sweet

2 stars

Not as sweet as cinema popcorn and it has a very synthetic taste. I checked the ingredients expecting to see artificial sweetener, but surprisingly it is real sugar. I don't know what's producing the synthetic flavour, but I won't be buying this again.

Bland

2 stars

This popcorn is not as good as the butterkist range. Which annoyingly is available when you go in store but says it's not when you do online shop.

It's ok, but not sweet. Tastes of virtually nothin

3 stars

It's ok, but not sweet. Tastes of virtually nothing. Either that is what they are meant to be or they forgot to add flavouring. But if you want to write sweet on your packet then it should be sweet. No?

Not wonderful

2 stars

Firstly, this is very greasy: not something I associate with popcorn. Being microwaved it continues to cook when you've taken it out of the cooker and, I found, this produced two unwanted effects: the last stray kernels may pop as you open the bag and the sweet stuff burns to the side of the bag, although it may have seemed fine when you took it from the microwave. Also the packaging is misleading about calories - the count given is for less than a third of one of the three individual bags (20g of 70g). I might be wrong, but I think most people would consider 70g a portion of popcorn.

