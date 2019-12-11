Propercorn Salted Microwave Popcorn 3X70g

Not nice
Yuck these are discusting hardley any salt and tastes burnt.. and very overpriced!
Tasty
Absolutely amazing product, proper tasty, buy it.
Terrible, tasted just like cardboard
Wholegrain Corn (83%), Shea Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Antioxidant: Extracts of Rosemary
One bag contains approximately 3 servings
3 x 70g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g
|Energy
|1748kJ
|350kJ
|-
|418kcal
|84kcal
|Fat
|19.1g
|3.8g
|of which saturates
|5.8g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|47.4g
|9.5g
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|11.4g
|2.3g
|Protein
|8.5g
|1.7g
|Salt
|1.88g
|0.38g
|When prepared according to the stated cooking instructions
|-
|-
Warning: May contain the occasional un-popped kernel.
