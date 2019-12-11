Propercorn Salted Microwave Popcorn 3X70g

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
2.5(3)Write a review
  • Salted microwaveable popcorn.
  • My father was a hopeless cook made the best popcorn. We'd spend hours experimenting with ingredients, impatiently waiting for each kernel to pop, so we could try our latest recipe.
  • For us, taste is everything. Take these bags of Salted Popcorn. We use butterfly corn for the best possible crunch, a sprinkling of salt and a blend of shea and rapeseed oil for popping. All the ingredients you need to make delicious, fresh popcorn at home.
  • I hope you love it.
  • Cassandra
  • 84kcal per serve
  • Gluten free
  • Natural seasoning
  • Palm oil free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 210g

Wholegrain Corn (83%), Shea Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Antioxidant: Extracts of Rosemary

  • Made in a factory that handles Milk

  • How to Pop
  • Step 1
  • Remove plastic film.
  • Place brown bag in the centre of your microwave.
  • Make sure the correct side is facing down (X marks the spot.)
  • Step 2
  • Cook on high for 2 to 3 mins**.
  • Stay, Watch and Listen.
  • Stop when the pops slow to 2 to 3 seconds apart.
  • Step 3
  • Remove bag.
  • Watch out, it will be Hot.
  • Give it a little shake and slowly pull diagonally apart.
  • Pour into a bowl and enjoy.
  • **Pop Tips: Just like us, all microwave are different. Popping times can vary (anywhere between 1 and 3 minutes).
  • It's better to stop the pop early than burn your whole bag.

One bag contains approximately 3 servings

  • Warning: May contain the occasional un-popped kernel.

  • PROPERCORN,
  • 41 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7SG,
  • UK.

3 x 70g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g
Energy 1748kJ350kJ
-418kcal84kcal
Fat 19.1g3.8g
of which saturates 5.8g1.2g
Carbohydrate 47.4g9.5g
of which sugars 1.2g0.2g
Fibre 11.4g2.3g
Protein 8.5g1.7g
Salt 1.88g0.38g
When prepared according to the stated cooking instructions--

Not nice

1 stars

Yuck these are discusting hardley any salt and tastes burnt.. and very overpriced!

Tasty

5 stars

Absolutely amazing product, proper tasty, buy it.

Terrible, tasted just like cardboard

1 stars

Terrible, tasted just like cardboard

