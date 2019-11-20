Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs Sweet & Smokin 78G

Bland, no flavour, bleh.
We found these to be so so bland. Really no flavour. Unfortunate!
Bland as.....
Totally bland with a naff stale-esque taste. Glad I got these as a freebie because I'd be really cheesed off if they were paid for as they are a rip off for what they are.
WORST THING I HAVE EVER TASTED
WORST THING I HAVE EVER TASTED They taste like old socks with the old feet still in them. Had to throw them in the bin. That is the first time I have ever thrown snacks in the bin. Yuck.
Delicious chickpea puffs!
These are sooo tasty can't stop myself from eating a whole pack! healthy and vegan which is great so don't feel as guilty for eating whole bag
I'm addicted to these, they are so good, but toooo
I'm addicted to these, they are so good, but toooo expensive. They need to come in packs of 6 instead of one giant pack because once they're opened they go, therefore I avoid buying them.
must try!
delicious! healthy option! vegan! moreish... couldn't want more from a snack.