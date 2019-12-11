By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hula Hoops Original Crisps Mutlipack 12X24g

image 1 of Hula Hoops Original Crisps Mutlipack 12X24g
£ 2.00
£0.69/100g

Offer

Each 24g pack contains
  • Energy505kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.34g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2106kJ

Product Description

  • Original Salted Potato Rings
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Our Promise to You...
  • Hula Hoops are cooked with 100% sunflower oil and are completely free from all artificial flavours, colours and MSG. Of course they still taste as great as ever!
  • Why not try... Original, BBQ Beef or a Variety pack
  • 23% Less Packaging*
  • *Outer packaging reduced by 23%
  • Same 12 packs
  • * 23% less packaging by area on average.
  • Based on previous 12, 14 and 18 packs compared with new slimmer 12, 14 and 18 pack outer wraps.
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No MSG
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 288g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (24%), Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Salt, Potassium Chloride

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

24g pack = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 526078 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 620415
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

12 x 24g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 24g Pack
Energy 2106kJ505kJ
-503kcal121kcal
Fat 24g5.8g
of which Saturates 2.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate 66g16g
of which Sugars 0.6g<0.5g
Fibre 2.3g0.6g
Protein 3.4g0.8g
Salt 1.4g0.34g
24g pack = 1 serving--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

