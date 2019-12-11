Hula Hoops Variety Pack 12X24g

reaonable value for monet on offer quite tasty
reaonable value for monet on offer quite tasty and good variety
Offer
Store in a cool, dry place.
24g pack = 1 serving
12 x 24g ℮
Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (24%), Rice Flour, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavourings, Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Dried Yeast Extract], Maize Flour, Potassium Chloride, Salt
24g pack = 1 serving
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 24g Pack
|Energy
|2122kJ
|509kJ
|-
|507kcal
|122kcal
|Fat
|24g
|5.8g
|of which Saturates
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|66g
|16g
|of which Sugars
|1.1g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.4g
|0.8g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.48g
|24g pack = 1 serving
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2091kJ
Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (24%), Rice Flour, Barbecue Beef Flavour [Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Onion, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Dried Tomato, Colour: Paprika Extract], Maize Flour, Natural Flavouring [contains Potassium Chloride, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dried Onion], Salt
24g pack = 1 serving
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 24g Pack
|Energy
|2091kJ
|502kJ
|-
|500kcal
|120kcal
|Fat
|24g
|5.8g
|of which Saturates
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|65g
|16g
|of which Sugars
|1.2g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.8g
|0.9g
|Salt
|2.2g
|0.53g
|24g pack = 1 serving
|-
|-
Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (24%), Rice Flour, Cheese & Onion Flavour [Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Yeast Extract, Sugar, Dried Cheese (Milk), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings (contains Milk), Cayenne Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract], Maize Flour, Natural Flavouring [contains Potassium Chloride, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dried Onion], Salt
24g pack = 1 serving
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 24g Pack
|Energy
|2103kJ
|505kJ
|-
|502kcal
|120kcal
|Fat
|24g
|5.8g
|of which Saturates
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|66g
|16g
|of which Sugars
|2.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.8g
|0.9g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.43g
|24g pack = 1 serving
|-
|-
Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (24%), Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Salt, Potassium Chloride
24g pack = 1 serving
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 24g pack
|Energy
|2106kJ
|505kJ
|-
|503kcal
|121kcal
|Fat
|24g
|5.8g
|of which Saturates
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|66g
|16g
|of which Sugars
|0.6g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.4g
|0.8g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.34g
|24g pack = 1 serving
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019