Humza Paratha Spring Onion 400G

3.5(3)Write a review
Humza Paratha Spring Onion 400G
£ 1.30
£0.33/100g

Product Description

  • Spring Onion Paratha
  • Frozen soft and flaky layered flatbread with fresh spring onions
  • Suitable for Vegetarian
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Stabilisers (contains Soya), E385, E471, E475), Preservative (E202), Flavourings, Antioxidants (E320, E321), Vitamin A, Colour (E100, E160a, E160b)], Spring Onion 4.5%, Spices [Coriander Powder, Black Pepper Powder], Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Tree Nuts, Mustard and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove Paratha from the freezer. Do not defrost, as this may make the dough too sticky. Peel the plastic layers from both sides of the Paratha and place it on a preheated non-stick frying pan. Wait for 1 or 2 minutes and turn over. Press the Paratha gently. When both sides are golden brown, remove the Paratha from the frying pan. Serve Immediately. Not suitable for heating in microwave oven.

Produce of

Product of Pakistan

Number of uses

5 Servings

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.
  • www.humzahalal.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1267kJ/302kcal
Fat 13g
of which saturates 3.2g
Carbohydrates41g
of which sugars 0.5g
Fibre 2.1g
Protein 4.7g
Salt <0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent product

5 stars

Excellent product really enjoyed them

Always have these in the freezer.

5 stars

I always have some frozen paratha's in the freezer. My daughter likes these with Tesco sweet Chillie chicken and loads of mayonnaise. I like them with curries.

Absolute low quality parathas !

1 stars

Very bad quality parathas. Surprised that Tesco is keeping them on their shelves. I have given a feedback at the local Tesco here in Halifax. Even the smell while cooking this is not at all pleasing. This review is just not for the spring paratha, but also for the original paratha that comes in pink cover.

