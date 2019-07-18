Humza Paratha Spring Onion 400G

Excellent product
Excellent product really enjoyed them
Always have these in the freezer.
I always have some frozen paratha's in the freezer. My daughter likes these with Tesco sweet Chillie chicken and loads of mayonnaise. I like them with curries.
Absolute low quality parathas !
Very bad quality parathas. Surprised that Tesco is keeping them on their shelves. I have given a feedback at the local Tesco here in Halifax. Even the smell while cooking this is not at all pleasing. This review is just not for the spring paratha, but also for the original paratha that comes in pink cover.