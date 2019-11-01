By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Humza Chicken Seeth Kebab Microwave 600G

Humza Chicken Seeth Kebab Microwave 600G
£ 4.00
£6.67/kg
Per 100g (as Sold)
  • Energy713kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt1.7g
    29%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 713kJ/170kcal

Product Description

  • Microwavable spiced minced chicken and soy kebabs, shaped on skewers and cooked over hot charcoals.
  • Halal
  • Ready cooked
  • Microwave 2 minutes
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken 43%, Onion, Textured Vegetable Protein (Soya), Lentil Flour, Spices [Cumin Seed, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cinnamon, Cloves, Ginger, Star Anise, Cumin, Chilli, Fennel, Black Pepper, Bay Leaves, Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, Cardamom), Coriander Powder, Crushed Chilli, Chilli Powder], Green Chilli, Herbs (Fresh Coriander, Fenugreek), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Do not refreeze once thawed. If allowed to thaw, keep refrigerated and consume within one day.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. If allowed to thaw, reduce cooking times.
These cooking instructions are guidelines only.
You may need to adjust cooking times to suit your application.

Grill
Instructions: (Medium temperature. 10-12 mins) Remove from packaging and place kebabs under a pre-heated grill for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Ensure the kebabs are hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: (200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 18-20 mins) Remove from packaging and place kebabs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn occasionally. Ensure the kebabs are hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Product of the UK. Chicken from the UK

Name and address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy713kJ/170kcal
Fat7.5g
of which saturates3.0g
Carbohydrates9.8g
of which sugars2.5g
Protein15.4g
Salt1.72g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely horrific I found chicken hair actual st

1 stars

Absolutely horrific I found chicken hair actual strands of chicken hair in the kebabs! Making a straight complaint to humza!

Something wrong with these packs

1 stars

I received 2 packs of kebabs (chicken and lamb). Although have used Hamza products many times in past but never had such experience. This was the first time,I had bought these from Tesco. Both packs, when microwaved , gave a horrible smell and did not appear right. Texture was really odd too. I would like a refund for these. Thanks

so handy

5 stars

so tasty and easy to cook, chicken is low fat too!!

Great taste feels like fresh cooked kebabs

5 stars

Great taste feels like fresh cooked kebabs

