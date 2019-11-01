Humza Chicken Seeth Kebab Microwave 600G

Absolutely horrific I found chicken hair actual st
Absolutely horrific I found chicken hair actual strands of chicken hair in the kebabs! Making a straight complaint to humza!
Something wrong with these packs
I received 2 packs of kebabs (chicken and lamb). Although have used Hamza products many times in past but never had such experience. This was the first time,I had bought these from Tesco. Both packs, when microwaved , gave a horrible smell and did not appear right. Texture was really odd too. I would like a refund for these. Thanks
so handy
so tasty and easy to cook, chicken is low fat too!!
Great taste feels like fresh cooked kebabs
