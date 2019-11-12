By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Humza Lamb Seeth Kebab Microwave 600G

£ 4.00
£6.67/kg
Per 100g (as Sold)
  • Energy723kJ 172kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt1.7g
    29%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 723kJ/172kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen Microcook Meat Charcoal Seekh Kebabs
  • Microwavable spiced mixed meat and soy kebabs, shaped on skewers and cooked over hot charcoals.
  • Microwave 2 minutes
  • Ready to cooked
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Meat 41% (Mutton, Chicken), Onion, Textured Vegetable Protein (Soya), Lentil Flour, Green Chilli, Spices [Cumin Seed, Garam Masala (Coriander, Cinnamon, Cloves, Ginger, Star Anise, Cumin, Chilli, Fennel, Black Pepper, Bay Leaves, Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, Cardamom), Coriander Powder, Crushed Chilli, Chilli Powder], Herbs (Fresh Coriander, Fenugreek), Ginger, Garlic, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Do not refreeze once thawed. If allowed to thaw, keep refrigerated and consume within one day.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. If allowed to thaw, reduce cooking times.
These cooking instructions are guidelines only.
You may need to adjust cooking times to suit your appliance.

Grill
Instructions: (Medium temperature 10-12 mins) Remove from packaging and place kebabs under a pre-heated grill for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Ensure the kebabs are hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: (200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 18-20 mins) Remove from packaging and place kebabs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn occasionally. Ensure the kebabs are hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Meat from the UK

Name and address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.
  • humzafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 723kJ/172kcal
Fat 7.7g
of which saturates 3.1g
Carbohydrates9.7g
of which sugars 3.4g
Proteins15.9g
Salt 1.7g

Awful taste. Does not say, it is mix with chicken.

1 stars

Awful taste. Does not say, it is mix with chicken. Why meat is mix with chicken. Only 41% mutton and chicken and what is it . Rest of rubbish. I have just returned mine.

Awful kebabs. It says meat kebab and there is chic

1 stars

Awful kebabs. It says meat kebab and there is chicken in it. Then we found few bones as well. I still have those bones which came from Hamza chicken kebabs. 😟 It was not nice when at dinner table family member start bringing food out. Looking for those bones. Their kebabs should not be on sale. ( I got few bones to prove it )

Not worth it

3 stars

Nice but very expensive

Great but never in stock

4 stars

great but never available last 10 weeks running :)

A low calorie tasty lunch/dinner

5 stars

These are really tasty with a nice kick, i cooked them in the oven and had in a mini wrap with onion salad and mint yogurt - yummy and only 86 calories each.

Great taste and value for money exactly like fresh

5 stars

Great taste and value for money exactly like fresh cooked kebabs

Awful!!!

1 stars

How can it be a lamb kebab when mixed with chicken &soya? Awful &bland!!!

