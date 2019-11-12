Humza Lamb Seeth Kebab Microwave 600G

Awful taste. Does not say, it is mix with chicken.
Awful taste. Does not say, it is mix with chicken. Why meat is mix with chicken. Only 41% mutton and chicken and what is it . Rest of rubbish. I have just returned mine.
Awful kebabs. It says meat kebab and there is chicken in it. Then we found few bones as well. I still have those bones which came from Hamza chicken kebabs. 😟 It was not nice when at dinner table family member start bringing food out. Looking for those bones. Their kebabs should not be on sale. ( I got few bones to prove it )
Not worth it
Nice but very expensive
Great but never in stock
great but never available last 10 weeks running :)
A low calorie tasty lunch/dinner
These are really tasty with a nice kick, i cooked them in the oven and had in a mini wrap with onion salad and mint yogurt - yummy and only 86 calories each.
Great taste and value for money exactly like fresh cooked kebabs
Awful!!!
How can it be a lamb kebab when mixed with chicken &soya? Awful &bland!!!