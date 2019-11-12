Humza Lamb Seeth Kebab Microwave 600G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. If allowed to thaw, reduce cooking times.

These cooking instructions are guidelines only.

You may need to adjust cooking times to suit your appliance.



Grill

Instructions: (Medium temperature 10-12 mins) Remove from packaging and place kebabs under a pre-heated grill for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Ensure the kebabs are hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: (200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 18-20 mins) Remove from packaging and place kebabs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn occasionally. Ensure the kebabs are hot throughout before serving.

