Humza Hfc Piri Piri Chicken Goujons 500G

Not chicken breast, the Piri Piri seasoning tastes
Not chicken breast, the Piri Piri seasoning tastes very weird but they cook easily and are edible if you can get past the odd taste.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1024kJ/244kcal
Chicken Breast Minced Meat 45%, Piri Piri Coating 23% [Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder, Lemon Powder, Tomato Powder, Dried Red Peppers, Dextrose, Dried Glucose Syrup, Coriander Leaf, Flavouring, Spice Extract, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil, Raising Agent (E450, E500), Acidity Regulator (E330)], Batter [Wheat Flour, Modified Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Salt], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Rice Flour, Chicken Collagen
Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once defrosting. If allowed to defrost, keep refrigerated and cook within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and place on baking tray in the centre of the pre-heated oven (220°C) for 12-15 minutes or until piping hot throughout.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging and deep fry in hot oil (180°C) for 4-5 minutes or until piping hot throughout.
Product of Netherlands using chicken from the Netherlands
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as per sold)
|Energy
|1024kJ/244kcal
|Fat
|11g
|of which Saturates
|1.9g
|Carbohydrates
|20g
|of which Sugars
|1.3g
|Protein
|15g
|Salt
|1.3g
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
