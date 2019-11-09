By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Humza Hfc Piri Piri Chicken Goujons 500G

2(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.40/100g
Per 100g as sold
  • Energy1024kJ 244kcal
    12%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates1.9g
    9.5%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1.4%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1024kJ/244kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped & shaped chicken breast goujons in a piri piri flavoured coating.
  • Made with chicken breast quality product
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast Minced Meat 45%, Piri Piri Coating 23% [Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder, Lemon Powder, Tomato Powder, Dried Red Peppers, Dextrose, Dried Glucose Syrup, Coriander Leaf, Flavouring, Spice Extract, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil, Raising Agent (E450, E500), Acidity Regulator (E330)], Batter [Wheat Flour, Modified Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Salt], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Rice Flour, Chicken Collagen

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory that also handles Soya, Egg, Milk, Celery, Mustard, Sesame and Sulphites

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once defrosting. If allowed to defrost, keep refrigerated and cook within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen.
These instructions are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and place on baking tray in the centre of the pre-heated oven (220°C) for 12-15 minutes or until piping hot throughout.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging and deep fry in hot oil (180°C) for 4-5 minutes or until piping hot throughout.

Produce of

Product of Netherlands using chicken from the Netherlands

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as per sold)
Energy 1024kJ/244kcal
Fat 11g
of which Saturates 1.9g
Carbohydrates20g
of which Sugars 1.3g
Protein 15g
Salt 1.3g

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Not chicken breast, the Piri Piri seasoning tastes

2 stars

Not chicken breast, the Piri Piri seasoning tastes very weird but they cook easily and are edible if you can get past the odd taste.

