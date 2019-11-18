By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Humza Paratha Original 1.6Kg

3.5(5)Write a review
Humza Paratha Original 1.6Kg
£ 3.00
£0.19/100g

Product Description

  • Original Paratha
  • Frozen flatbread textured with soft, flaky layers
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 1600g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Stabiliser (E322 (contains Soya), E385, E471, E475), Preservative (E202), Flavourings, Antioxidant (E320, E321), Vitamin A, Colours (E100, E160a, E160b)], Salt, Baking Powder (E500)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, Peanuts, Nuts and Eggs

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove Paratha from the freezer. Do not defrost, as this may make the dough too sticky. Peel the plastic layers from both sides of the Paratha and place it in a preheated non-stick frying pan. Wait for 1 or 2 minutes and turn over. Press the Paratha gently. When both sides are golden brown, remove the Paratha from the frying pan. Serve Immediately. Not suitable for heating in microwave oven.

Produce of

Product of Pakistan

Number of uses

20 Pieces (Approximately)

Importer address

  • Surya Foods Ltd,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Surya Foods Ltd,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.
  • www.humzahalal.co.uk

Net Contents

1.6kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1320kJ/315kcal
Fat 14g
of which saturates 3.4g
Carbohydrates42g
of which sugars 0.4g
Fibre 2.1g
Protein 4.7g
Salt 0.3g

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

perfect when your in a hurry takes minutes to make

5 stars

perfect when your in a hurry takes minutes to make and are good value

Excellent p

5 stars

Excellent bread

awesome taste..loved it

5 stars

awesome taste..loved it

low quality parathas

1 stars

I gave a very similar feedback to the Spring Onion paratha. The sheer smell while cooking puts me off. Please Tesco, remove this from your shelves and provide us good quality parathas.

Dont like these paratha, it has a weird taste plea

1 stars

Dont like these paratha, it has a weird taste please bring back Shana parathas and the other family packs

