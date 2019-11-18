Humza Paratha Original 1.6Kg

perfect when your in a hurry takes minutes to make
perfect when your in a hurry takes minutes to make and are good value
Excellent p
Excellent bread
awesome taste..loved it
awesome taste..loved it
low quality parathas
I gave a very similar feedback to the Spring Onion paratha. The sheer smell while cooking puts me off. Please Tesco, remove this from your shelves and provide us good quality parathas.
Dont like these paratha, it has a weird taste plea
Dont like these paratha, it has a weird taste please bring back Shana parathas and the other family packs