By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Robinsons Winter Edition Apple & Cinnamon 500Ml

3.5(7)Write a review
Robinsons Winter Edition Apple & Cinnamon 500Ml
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Per 250ml diluted†:
  • Energy168kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars9.5g
    11%
  • Salt0.05g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 67kJ/16kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated Apple and Cinnamon Flavoured Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • Robinsons has used its expertise to craft this delightful fruit cordial. Delicious hot or cold, this beautiful warming drink is made with juices from crushed Apples, blended with a hint of spicy Cinnamon.
  • Sweetened from natural sources with no artificial colours or flavourings, with real fruit in every drop.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 7%, Plum 5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Cinnamon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect warm after dinner
  • Shake well.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 14 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127
  • Or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml Diluted†
Energy67kJ/16kcal
Carbohydrate3.8g
of which Sugars3.8g
Salt0.02g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein-
†Dilute 1 part of concentrate with 6 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it.

5 stars

My husband and I absolutely love this flavour. In fact the whole range is really great.

Really lovely as a cold drink and even nicer hot!

5 stars

Really lovely as a cold drink and even nicer hot! Very delicate flavours, made for a more refined palate.

Horribly sweet. A shame because the apple and cinn

2 stars

Horribly sweet. A shame because the apple and cinnamon combination is very nice, but I won't buy this again.

Amazing

5 stars

This is amazing love it. Its nice hot or cold

Disappointing

1 stars

I had one glass of this and had to throw the rest away. All I could taste was artificial sweeteners. Horrible

Lovely made with hot water and a really nice chan

5 stars

Lovely made with hot water and a really nice change from cold squash, particularly during the winter.

Expensive rubbish

2 stars

Don't bother- really weak, waste of money.

Usually bought next

Robinson Cordial Raspberry Orange & Rhubarb 500Ml

£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Robinsons Cordials Lime & Mint 500Ml

£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Robinsons Fruit & Barley Apple & Pear 1L

£ 1.65
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Robinsons Cordials Pear & Elderflower 500Ml

£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here