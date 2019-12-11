Robinsons Winter Edition Apple & Cinnamon 500Ml

Love it.
My husband and I absolutely love this flavour. In fact the whole range is really great.
Really lovely as a cold drink and even nicer hot!
Really lovely as a cold drink and even nicer hot! Very delicate flavours, made for a more refined palate.
Horribly sweet. A shame because the apple and cinn
Horribly sweet. A shame because the apple and cinnamon combination is very nice, but I won't buy this again.
Amazing
This is amazing love it. Its nice hot or cold
Disappointing
I had one glass of this and had to throw the rest away. All I could taste was artificial sweeteners. Horrible
Lovely made with hot water and a really nice chan
Lovely made with hot water and a really nice change from cold squash, particularly during the winter.
Expensive rubbish
Don't bother- really weak, waste of money.