Robinsons Creations Strawberry Watermelon 1L

I'm autistic and this is the only juice I drink!
I love it, but i got a bad bottle once, it smells like cheap blackcurrant juice and tastes like it too. One time, they got the flavour wrong and gave us strawberry and kiwi instead so I couldn't drink any :(
So delicious
I usually stay clear of drinks with sweeteners in, I cant stand the taste. But this drink is so refreshing! Not much watermelon flavour but it stops the drink being to sickly sweet if you get me. A srop of this in a glass, filled with COLD water, then topped with ice yoy have yourself a delicious thirst quenched on a hot day! Yummy.