By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Robinsons Creations Strawberry Watermelon 1L

5(2)Write a review
Robinsons Creations Strawberry Watermelon 1L
£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml

Offer

Per 250ml diluted†:
  • Energy33kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.05g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 13kJ/3kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated Low Calorie Apple, Strawberry and Watermelon Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • Fruit Creations
  • At Robinsons our mission is to bring you the very best flavour combinations. Sun-ripened watermelons and luscious strawberries are pressed and brought together for a fruit creation that is refreshing and bursting with fruitiness.

By Appointment to HM the Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

  • Refreshing strawberry & watermelon
  • Real fruit in every drop
  • No added sugar
  • Pack size: 1l
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 18%, Watermelon 1%, Strawberry 1%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Carrot and Hibiscus Concentrate, Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well to mix the fruit.
  • It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers.
  • As we have Twice the Fruit** make sure to Shake First to mix it up.
  • **When compared with Robinsons single concentrate squash

Number of uses

Bottle contains 20 servings

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml Diluted†Per 250ml Diluted†
Energy 13kJ/3kcal33kJ/8kcal
Salt 0.02g0.05g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugar and protein--
†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water--
Bottle contains 20 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I'm autistic and this is the only juice I drink!

5 stars

I love it, but i got a bad bottle once, it smells like cheap blackcurrant juice and tastes like it too. One time, they got the flavour wrong and gave us strawberry and kiwi instead so I couldn't drink any :(

So delicious

5 stars

I usually stay clear of drinks with sweeteners in, I cant stand the taste. But this drink is so refreshing! Not much watermelon flavour but it stops the drink being to sickly sweet if you get me. A srop of this in a glass, filled with COLD water, then topped with ice yoy have yourself a delicious thirst quenched on a hot day! Yummy.

Usually bought next

Robinsons Creations Peach & Raspberry 1L

£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml

Offer

Robinsons Fruit Creations Pear Blackcurrant & Cherry 1L

£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml

Offer

Robinsons Creations Strawberry Kiwi 1L

£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml

Offer

Robinsons Creations Orange & Mango 1L

£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here