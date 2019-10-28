Fuzetea Mango Chamomile Iced Tea 400Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ
Product Description
- Still Mango and Camomile Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar, Sweetener and Green Tea Extracts
- An unexpected fusion of mango juice with a flowery hint of chamomile and green tea extracts.
- Low in calories and made from quality-blended ingredients, it's never been so delicious to serve yourself a little me-time.
- Sustainably Sourced Tea
- …our quality tea extracts come from specially selected farms independently certified to be helping the economic development of local communities.
- Coca-Cola and the Environment
- Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
- Low in calories
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- This product is allergen free
- This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
- Pack size: 400ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Mango Juice from Concentrate (1%), Green Tea Extracts (0.14%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Flavourings, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Chamomile Extracts
Allergy Information
Storage
Store cool and dry.Best before end: See side of cap or bottle neck for date.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
400ml = 1.6 x 250ml servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
- 0800 227711
- Coca-Cola.co.uk
Net Contents
400ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml (%*)
|Energy
|80kJ
|200kJ
|-
|19kcal
|48kcal (2%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|11g (4%)
|Of which sugars
|4.3g
|11g (12%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.08g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
