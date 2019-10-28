By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fuzetea Mango Chamomile Iced Tea 400Ml

image 1 of Fuzetea Mango Chamomile Iced Tea 400Ml
£ 1.00
£0.25/100ml

A 250ml serving contains
  • Energy200kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11g
    12%
  • Salt0.08g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ

Product Description

  • Still Mango and Camomile Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar, Sweetener and Green Tea Extracts
  • An unexpected fusion of mango juice with a flowery hint of chamomile and green tea extracts.
  • Low in calories and made from quality-blended ingredients, it's never been so delicious to serve yourself a little me-time.
  • Sustainably Sourced Tea
  • …our quality tea extracts come from specially selected farms independently certified to be helping the economic development of local communities.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Low in calories
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 400ml
Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Mango Juice from Concentrate (1%), Green Tea Extracts (0.14%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Flavourings, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Chamomile Extracts

Allergy Information

Storage

Store cool and dry.Best before end: See side of cap or bottle neck for date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

400ml = 1.6 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml (%*)
Energy 80kJ200kJ
-19kcal48kcal (2%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
Of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 4.4g11g (4%)
Of which sugars4.3g11g (12%)
Protein 0g0g (0%)
Salt 0.03g0.08g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

