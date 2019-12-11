By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lucozade Energy Apple Blast 6X380ml

Lucozade Energy Apple Blast 6X380ml
£ 2.00
£0.09/100ml

Offer

each 380ml gives you
  • Energy561kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars16.4g
    18%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Apple Flavour Glucose Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • Find the Best Before End date see top of this pack.
  • Pack size: 2280ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (12%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (2%), Acid (Malic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caffeine

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.
  • Enjoy it cold.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

6 x 380ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 380
Energy, kJ/kcal148/35561/132
Carbohydrate, g8.431.8
of which sugars, g4.316.4
Salt, g0.020.06
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains 8.2g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml and 31.2g per 380ml bottle.--

