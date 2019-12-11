Lucozade Energy Apple Blast 6X380ml
- Energy561kJ 132kcal7%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars16.4g18%
- Salt0.06g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Apple Flavour Glucose Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
- Find the Best Before End date see top of this pack.
- Pack size: 2280ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (12%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (2%), Acid (Malic Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caffeine
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.
- Enjoy it cold.
Recycling info
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory
- 2 Longwalk Road,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA.
Return to
- Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
6 x 380ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 380
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|148/35
|561/132
|Carbohydrate, g
|8.4
|31.8
|of which sugars, g
|4.3
|16.4
|Salt, g
|0.02
|0.06
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains 8.2g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml and 31.2g per 380ml bottle.
|-
|-
