Lucozade Energy Apple Blast 500Ml

Lucozade Energy Apple Blast 500Ml
each 250ml gives you
  • Energy369kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars10.8g
    12%
  • Salt0.04g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Apple Flavour Glucose Drink with Sugars and Sweeteners
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine
  • Powered by Glucose
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (12%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (2%), Acid (Malic Acid), Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caffeine

Storage

Find the Best Before End date on the cap or top of this bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.
  • Enjoy it cold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings.

Recycling info

Bottle. Paper - Widely Recycled Cap. Paper - Check Local Recycling

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 250ml
Energy, kJ/kcal148/35369/87
Carbohydrate, g8.420.9
of which sugars, g4.310.8
Salt, g0.020.04
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains 8.2g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml and 20.5g per 250ml serving.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

