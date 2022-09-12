Lucozade Sport Raspberry 750Ml

Raspberry Flavour Isotonic Drink with Sugars and Sweeteners

Raspberry Flavour Isotonic Drink with Sugars and Sweeteners.​ Lucozade Sport is an isotonic sports drink which provides carbohydrates and electrolytes to enhance hydration and help maintain performance during prolonged endurance exercise. The perfect performance partner. Discover more at www.lucozade.com

Fuels Performance - Lucozade Sport provides ~16g of carbohydrate per 250ml serving and electrolytes to help maintain performance during prolonged endurance exercise. Enhanced Hydration - We lose fluid and electrolytes when we sweat which are important to replace. Lucozade Sport contains sodium, the main electrolyte lost in sweat, and carbohydrates to enhance hydration during physical exercise. Your performance partner in sports and exercise. Lucozade Sport is designed with a sports cap and ribbed bottle for easy use on the go.

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Water, Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Extract of Black Carrot, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosins), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flavourings, Vitamin Niacin, Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 serving

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Drink this if you’re an adult who trains or takes part in sport. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Lower age limit

3 Years