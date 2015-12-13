Lucozade Sport Orange 750Ml

Great taste, great deal!
the rugby lads love it, and now use it for both training and games..
Water, Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Flavouring, Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, B12), Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Once opened refrigerate. Consume within 4 days. Find the Best Before End date on the cap or top of this pack.
This pack contains 1 serving
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
3 Years
750ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|%RI*
|per 750ml
|%RI*
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|118/28
|885/210
|Carbohydrate, g
|6.5
|48.8
|of which sugars, g
|3.6
|27
|Salt, g
|0.13
|0.94
|Niacin, mg
|0.54
|3
|4.08
|26
|Vitamin B6, mg
|0.05
|3
|0.36
|26
|Vitamin B12, µg
|0.09
|3
|0.64
|26
|Pantothenic Acid, mg
|0.20
|3
|1.53
|26
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Electrolytes per 100ml: Sodium 50mg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
Warning: Choking Hazard. Cap unsuitable for children under 3 years.
