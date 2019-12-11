Jacobs Cracker Crisps Sour Cream & Chive 230G
- Energy493 kJ 117 kcal6%
- Fat4.9g7%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Sour Cream & Chive Flavour Crisp Snack Biscuits
- Product may settle in transit
- Oven baked
- No artificial colours or flavours
- No MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 230g
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Dried Potato, Starch, Sour Cream and Chive Flavour (Milk) [Salt, Dried Onion, Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Dried Whey (Milk), Maltodextrin, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Parsley, Chives, Lactose (Milk), Dried Cream (Milk)], Maltodextrin, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Emulsifier (E472e)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Egg, Soya, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeFor Best Before - See Base
Number of uses
Typical number of servings per drum: 9
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Jacob's,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (25g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1971
|493
|(kcal)
|470
|117
|Fat
|19.6g
|4.9g
|of which Saturates
|5.0g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|66.4g
|16.6g
|of which Sugars
|6.8g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.7g
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|-
|-
