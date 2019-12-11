By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jacobs Cracker Crisps Sour Cream & Chive 230G

Jacobs Cracker Crisps Sour Cream & Chive 230G
£ 1.50
£0.65/100g

Offer

Each serving (25g) contains
  • Energy493 kJ 117 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Sour Cream & Chive Flavour Crisp Snack Biscuits
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • Product may settle in transit
  • Oven baked
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Dried Potato, Starch, Sour Cream and Chive Flavour (Milk) [Salt, Dried Onion, Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Dried Whey (Milk), Maltodextrin, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Parsley, Chives, Lactose (Milk), Dried Cream (Milk)], Maltodextrin, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Emulsifier (E472e)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Egg, Soya, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeFor Best Before - See Base

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per drum: 9

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Jacob's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • UK 08081 449454
  • Mail: (UK) : Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK):
  • Jacob's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (25g)
Energy (kJ)1971493
(kcal)470117
Fat 19.6g4.9g
of which Saturates 5.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate 66.4g16.6g
of which Sugars 6.8g1.7g
Fibre 2.5g0.6g
Protein 5.7g1.4g
Salt 1.8g0.5g
Typical number of servings per drum: 9--

