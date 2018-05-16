Get More Vitamins L-Carnitine Watermelon 500Ml

Product Description
- Low Calorie Still Watermelon Flavour Drink with Sweetener and added L-Carnitine and Chromium
- Chromium contributes to normal macronutrient metabolism and the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels.
- Supports metabolism
- Only 5 calories per bottle
- L-carnitine 500mg
- Chromium 200μg
- Spring water
- Natural flavours
- Sugar and gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500ML
- Sugar free
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, L-Carnitine Tartrate, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Chromium Chloride
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before end: see neck
Produce of
Bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Warnings
- Don't re-use the packaging.
- WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD. This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Get More Vits,
- PO Box 3146,
- Bristol,
- BS6 9JN.
Return to
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml Serving
|Energy
|4kJ/ 1kcal
|20kJ/ 5kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|0g
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|L-Carnitine
|100mg
|500mg
|Chromium
|40µg (100%*)
|200µg (500%*)
|*% Reference Intake-Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)
|-
|-
Safety information
Don't re-use the packaging. WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD. This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.
