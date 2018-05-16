By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Get More Vitamins L-Carnitine Watermelon 500Ml

£ 1.20
£0.24/100ml

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Still Watermelon Flavour Drink with Sweetener and added L-Carnitine and Chromium
  • Chromium contributes to normal macronutrient metabolism and the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels.
  • Supports metabolism
  • Only 5 calories per bottle
  • L-carnitine 500mg
  • Chromium 200μg
  • Spring water
  • Natural flavours
  • Sugar and gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, L-Carnitine Tartrate, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Chromium Chloride

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before end: see neck

Produce of

Bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Warnings

  • Don't re-use the packaging.
  • WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD. This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.

Return to

  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.
  • getmorevits.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml Serving
Energy4kJ/ 1kcal20kJ/ 5kcal
Fat0g0g
Of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrates0g0g
Of which sugars0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
L-Carnitine100mg500mg
Chromium40µg (100%*)200µg (500%*)
*% Reference Intake-Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)--

Safety information

View more safety information

