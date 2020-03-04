Get More Vitamins Recovery Cranberry 500Ml

Product Description
- Low Calorie Still Cranberry Flavour Drink with Sweetener and added Vitamins & Electrolytes
- Low calorie hydrating Recovery drink with a boost of Vitamins (B1, B3, B5, B6, B7, B12, C) and Electrolytes (Sodium, Magnesium & Potassium). Hydrating formulation to deliver spring water and electrolytes to aid hydration and B vitamins for energy release to help you Get More from your workout without adding calories.
- Electrolytes, Vitamin Fortified, Spring Water, Natural Flavours and Sugar Free
- A boost of electrolytes +B vitamins
- Sugar free
- Low calorie
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500ML
- Sugar free
- Low calorie
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate), Sodium Chloride, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Magnesium Carbonate, Vitamins (Biotin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamine, B12, B6)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days. Best before end: see neck
Produce of
Bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Warnings
- WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD
- This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.
- Don't re-use the packaging.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Get More Vits,
- PO Box 3146,
- Bristol,
- BS6 9JN.
Return to
- Get More Vits,
- PO Box 3146,
- Bristol,
- BS6 9JN.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml Serving
|Energy
|4kJ/ 1kcal
|20kJ/ 5kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|0g
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.4g
|Vitamin C
|16mg (20%*)
|80mg (100%*)
|Thiamine (Vit B1)
|0.22mg (20%*)
|1.1mg (100%*)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|3.2mg (20%*)
|16mg (100%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.5μg (20%*)
|2.5μg (100%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.28mg (20%*)
|1.4mg (100%*)
|Biotin (Vit B7)
|10μg (20%*)
|50μg (100%*)
|Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)
|1.2mg (20%*)
|6mg (100%*)
|% Reference Intake - Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years. Don't re-use the packaging.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020