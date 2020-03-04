By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Get More Vitamins Recovery Cranberry 500Ml

Get More Vitamins Recovery Cranberry 500Ml
£ 1.20
£0.24/100ml

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Still Cranberry Flavour Drink with Sweetener and added Vitamins & Electrolytes
  • Low calorie hydrating Recovery drink with a boost of Vitamins (B1, B3, B5, B6, B7, B12, C) and Electrolytes (Sodium, Magnesium & Potassium). Hydrating formulation to deliver spring water and electrolytes to aid hydration and B vitamins for energy release to help you Get More from your workout without adding calories.
  • Electrolytes, Vitamin Fortified, Spring Water, Natural Flavours and Sugar Free
  • A boost of electrolytes +B vitamins
  • Sugar free
  • Low calorie
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500ML
Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate), Sodium Chloride, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Magnesium Carbonate, Vitamins (Biotin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamine, B12, B6)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days. Best before end: see neck

Produce of

Bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Warnings

  • WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD
  • This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.
  • Don't re-use the packaging.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml Serving
Energy 4kJ/ 1kcal20kJ/ 5kcal
Fat 0g0g
Of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates0g0g
Of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0.08g0.4g
Vitamin C16mg (20%*)80mg (100%*)
Thiamine (Vit B1)0.22mg (20%*)1.1mg (100%*)
Niacin (Vit B3)3.2mg (20%*)16mg (100%*)
Vitamin B120.5μg (20%*)2.5μg (100%*)
Vitamin B60.28mg (20%*)1.4mg (100%*)
Biotin (Vit B7)10μg (20%*)50μg (100%*)
Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)1.2mg (20%*)6mg (100%*)
% Reference Intake - Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)--

Safety information

