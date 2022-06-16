Mash Direct Beer Battered Onion Rings 200G

Mash Direct - its a punt
Box full of lumps not rings, hardly any onion in it and way too much batter (online order so didnt notice till cooked). Went in the bin. Common problem I've found with Mash Direct products - quality & consistency in the items is varied, one time excellent/amazing, then a bad product or two and I avoid them :( Its a punt.
Best onions rings I have tasted
If you are lucky enough to see these - clear the shelves! I have been buying more and more from the company recently as didnt realise everything they sell is gluten free - and without the big price tag. These onion rings are mouthwatering - very much like home made. No grease - just a light and fluffy batter.