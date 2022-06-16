We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mash Direct Beer Battered Onion Rings 200G

Mash Direct Beer Battered Onion Rings 200G
Half of a pack (100g) contains:

Energy
1178kJ
283kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
10.3g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.8g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.2g

medium

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1/2 of a pack (100g) contains:

Product Description

  • Mash Direct Beer Battered Onion Rings 200G
  • Cooked fresh on our farm
  • Sliced onions gently coated in a beer flavoured batter, then fried until crisp
  • Six Generations of Farming
  • All Products Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Onion (49%), Tempura Batter (20%) [Water, Starch, Amaranth Flour, Maize Flour, Buckwheat Flour, Rice Flour, Salt, Di-Sodium Di-Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Dextrose], Gluten Free Beer (10%) [Water, Grains, Hops, Yeast, Malted Barley*], Crumb [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose], Batter [Water, Starch, Maize Flour, Salt, Di-Sodium Di-Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum], Rapeseed Oil, *At the end of the brewing process Gluten is removed from the Beer, this ensures our products can be enjoyed by Coeliacs or those opting to follow a Gluten free diet

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for Home FreezingKeep refrigerated (Max 5°C). Eat within 2 days of opening.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Check food is piping hot before serving.
Cooking appliances may vary, this is a guide only.

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place onion rings on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 and cook for 20-22 minutes.

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place onion rings on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 and cook for 15-18 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Mash Direct Limited,
  • 81 Ballyrainey Road,
  • Comber,
  • Co. Down,
  • BT23 5JU,
  • N. Ireland.

Return to

  • Mash Direct Limited:
  • 81 Ballyrainey Road,
  • Comber,
  • Co. Down,
  • BT23 5JU,
  • N. Ireland.
  • 13 Upper Baggot Street,
  • 2nd Floor,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.
  • 9-10 St. Andrew Square,
  • Edinburgh,

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Values1/2 of a pack (100g) contains:
Energy kJ/kcal1178/283
Fat10.3g
of which saturates1.9g
Carbohydrate23.9g
of which sugars4.8g
Fibre2.7g
Protein2.6g
Salt1.2g
Pack contains 2 servings-
Mash Direct - its a punt

2 stars

Box full of lumps not rings, hardly any onion in it and way too much batter (online order so didnt notice till cooked). Went in the bin. Common problem I've found with Mash Direct products - quality & consistency in the items is varied, one time excellent/amazing, then a bad product or two and I avoid them :( Its a punt.

Best onions rings I have tasted

5 stars

If you are lucky enough to see these - clear the shelves! I have been buying more and more from the company recently as didnt realise everything they sell is gluten free - and without the big price tag. These onion rings are mouthwatering - very much like home made. No grease - just a light and fluffy batter.

