Fever-Tree Light Cucumber Tonic Water 500Ml

Not to my taste
I usually enjoy Fevertree drinks but this one is not very nice. There is a lovely cucumber smell to the drink but the flavour when quaffed is odd and unpleasant.
Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Cucumber Flavouring and Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings including Natural Quinine
Do not store in direct sunlight.Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days. Best before end - see below.
Bottle. Recyclable
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml):
|Energy:
|81kJ, 19kcal
|Total Fat:
|0g
|of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|4.8g
|of which sugars:
|4.8g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0g
WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.
