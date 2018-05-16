By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Morliny Frankfurters 350G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Morliny Frankfurters 350G
£ 2.00
£0.57/100g

Product Description

  • Cooked and Smoked Pork Frankfurters
  • No added colours
  • 82% pork
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (82%), Water, Salt, Modified Starch, Glucose, Stabilisers: Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acetate, Ascorbic Acid, Flavourings, Spice Extract, Antioxidants: Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Ascorbate, Glucose Syrup, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days. Do not exceed Use By Date.

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Place 2-4 frankfurters in a saucepan of boiling water. Bring back to the boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes. Drain and serve. Ensure frankfurters are piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • NR1 3PA.

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.morliny.co.uk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1180 kJ / 285 kcal
Fat 25 g
of which saturates 10 g
Carbohydrate 3.0 g
of which sugars 1.0 g
Protein 12 g
Salt 2.0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Soft White Hot Dog Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.12/each

Morlinyberlinki Classic Hotdog 250G

£ 1.30
£0.52/100g

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Morliny Smoked Pork Sausages Slices 100G

£ 1.05
£1.05/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here