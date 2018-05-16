Morliny Frankfurters 350G

Product Description
- Cooked and Smoked Pork Frankfurters
- No added colours
- 82% pork
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (82%), Water, Salt, Modified Starch, Glucose, Stabilisers: Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acetate, Ascorbic Acid, Flavourings, Spice Extract, Antioxidants: Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Ascorbate, Glucose Syrup, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Allergy Information
- May contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days. Do not exceed Use By Date.
Cooking Instructions
Boil
Instructions: Place 2-4 frankfurters in a saucepan of boiling water. Bring back to the boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes. Drain and serve. Ensure frankfurters are piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Name and address
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- NR1 3PA.
Return to
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- NR1 3PA.
- www.morliny.co.uk
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1180 kJ / 285 kcal
|Fat
|25 g
|of which saturates
|10 g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0 g
|of which sugars
|1.0 g
|Protein
|12 g
|Salt
|2.0 g
