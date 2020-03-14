By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cantu Coil Calm Detangler 237Ml

Cantu Coil Calm Detangler 237Ml
Product Description

  Coil Calm Detangler
  Softens and conditions hair for easy, tangle-free styling. Made with pure shea butter, Cantu restores your real, authentic beauty. Embrace your curly, coily or wavy hair with Cantu.
  Smoothes coils, kinks & curls for soft tangle-free hair
  Adds shine & moisturizes strands
  Made with 100% pure shea butter
  No mineral oil, sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates or paraffin
  Pack size: 237ML

Ingredients: Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Cetrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Trideceth-12, Polyquaternium-37, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Chloride, Coumarin, Benzyl Benzoate, Hexyl Cinnamal

Made in USA with globally sourced components

  Directions: Spray onto damp hair section by section. Comb through and style as usual.
  Styling Tip: For tangle-free wash days, use prior to cleansing and conditioning with Cantu Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo and Hydrating Cream Conditioner.

  WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND OPEN OR IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE THOROUGHLY WITH WATER. IF EYE IRRITATION PERSISTS, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. IF INGESTED, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN OR POISON CONTROL CENTER IMMEDIATELY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

  • Original Additions Ltd.,
  • UB4 0UJ,
  • London,
  • UK.

  • Original Additions Ltd.,
  • UB4 0UJ,
  • London,
  • UK.

Brush curly hair dry with this spray.

Couldn't brush my child's curly hair without this.

