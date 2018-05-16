Cantu Comeback Curl 355Ml

Product Description
- Comeback Curl Next Day Curl Revitalizer
- Redefines, moisturizes and restores curls back to frizz-free and full of life state. Made with pure shea butter, Cantu restores your real authentic beauty. Embrace your curly, coily or wavy hair with Cantu.
- Refreshes curls
- Reduces frizz & adds shine
- Made with pure shea butter
- For all curl types
- No mineral oil, sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates, paraffin, or propylene glycol
- Pack size: 355ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Polysorbate 20, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Magnesium Sulfate (Epsom Salt), Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citric Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal
Produce of
Made in USA with U.S. and imported components
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Spray on dry or damp hair, section by section, to restore, refresh and revive curls, coils and waves. Reapply to dry hair as needed for additional moisture.
- Styling Tip: Before bed lightly mist hair and gather in a loose ponytail on top of head to minimize next day frizz.
Warnings
- WARNINGS: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND OPEN OR IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE THOROUGHLY WITH WATER. IF EYE IRRITATION PERSISTS, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. IF INGESTED, CONTACT A PHYSICIAN OR POISON CONTROL CENTER IMMEDIATELY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Distributor address
- Original Additions Ltd.,
- UB4 0UJ,
- London,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
355ml
Safety information
